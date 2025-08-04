Nikki Bella in Agony After Breast Surgery Disaster: Boob Implant is Displaced and 'Gets Stuck in Her Ribs' After Brutal WWE Match
A freak breast implant injury has left Nikki Bella in agonizing pain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The WWE star opened up on the injury she sustained in her brutal bout with Piper Niven during Monday Night Raw on July 28.
Nikki was elbowed by Niven, 34, during the match, dislocating her breast implant.
Breast Implant 'Stuck in Ribs'
During a recent episode of Nikki's podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, her twin sister Brie asked, "Is your implant okay?"
She added: "I think it's stuck in your ribs."
Nikki laughed off her sister's remarks before explaining: "I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my tit looked at.
"I just was telling Brie, like, having conversations with my shirt off, and I'm thinking in my head, like, 'I didn't think I'd be here today, on my day off in New York City, getting my boobs looked at knowing that my implant has moved."
'Send Well Wishes to My Fake Boob'
She noted: "It's been hard to laugh and cough" since sustaining the injury, but reassured listeners, "We're going to get it fixed one day."
The Total Bellas alum said: "I told the doctor, I go, 'Newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I'm going to come back to you and we're going to make these girls look real good, because these girls are going to get some action in the future and that can't look like that.'"
Brie told her sister fans were wondering if she was going to be okay, to which Nikki replied: "I'll know later. I don't know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It's swollen, it hurts, but I think it might be fine.
"I can't believe I'm loudly talking about this, but hey, it's 2025, whatever. Send well wishes to my fake boob, thank you."
Divorce Drama
Nikki's injury comes after she made her triumphant return to the wrestling ring in February, mere months after her divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.
The 41-year-old filed for divorce from Chigvintsev in September 2024, weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, days after the ex-couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.
Chigvintsev was released from jail the same day on $25,000 bond, and Napa County prosecutors ultimately declined to move forward with criminal charges.
Still, Chigvintsevater later alleged he "lost more than $100,000" as a result of being arrested based on what he called "false allegations" from Nikki.
The DWTS pro also claimed Nikki was the one who had "anger issues," not him.
When Nikki filed for divorce, she also requested sole custody of the couple's four-year-old son, Matteo, which was denied. The couple later agreed to share joint-custody of Matteo, in addition to Nikki paying Chigvintsev $3,500 a month in child support.
She recently credited her son for helping her adjust to life post-divorce as shared she's "in a different place" now than the last time she was single.
Nikki said on her podcast: "At his age right now, I get so much love that I realized this is all the love I need and want right now."