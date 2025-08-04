Nikki Bella in Agony After Breast Surgery Disaster: Boob Implant is Displaced and 'Gets Stuck in Her Ribs' After Brutal WWE Match

She noted: "It's been hard to laugh and cough" since sustaining the injury, but reassured listeners, "We're going to get it fixed one day."

The Total Bellas alum said: "I told the doctor, I go, 'Newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I'm going to come back to you and we're going to make these girls look real good, because these girls are going to get some action in the future and that can't look like that.'"

Brie told her sister fans were wondering if she was going to be okay, to which Nikki replied: "I'll know later. I don't know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It's swollen, it hurts, but I think it might be fine.

"I can't believe I'm loudly talking about this, but hey, it's 2025, whatever. Send well wishes to my fake boob, thank you."