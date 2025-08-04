EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards 'Doomed to Work for Life' As She Continues to Pay Ex Aaron Phypers' Eye-Watering Monthly Expenses Bill
Denise Richards fears she is doomed to work until she drops amid her brutal divorce battle with her ex Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Wild Things actress, 54, is already footing her former husband's astonishing $105,000 monthly expenses bill in their divorce proceedings.
Phypers, who married the star in 2018, filed for divorce on July 7 citing "irreconcilable differences."
New court documents reveal despite not earning income since October 2024, he is requesting spousal support from Richards to cover an eye-watering list of expenses.
All Of His Expenses Revealed
The sprawling breakdown includes $18,000 on rent, $7,000 on childcare, $10,000 on groceries, $15,000 on dining out, $5,000 on laundry, $20,000 on clothes, and $15,000 on entertainment, adding up to $105,000 per month.
Phypers' financial woes stem from his closure of Quantum 360, a Malibu wellness centre he owned but had to shut down last year.
In his court filings to the Los Angeles Superior Court, he claimed he has no income, property, or savings, and argued Richards' substantial monthly earnings of over $250,000 justify his support request.
Richards' income comes from OnlyFans, television appearances, brand deals, and personal appearances.
Working Forever?
The actress' reality series, which documented her family life with Phypers and her three daughters – Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, from her previous marriage to Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, 13, whom she adopted – will not return for a second season.
Her show was always intended as a limited run.
But insiders suggest Richards may appear on the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to discuss her split, as she was a former cast member and their wedding was even featured on the show.
A source said: "Denise is well-off but not massively rich, and she's petrified she's now doomed to keep working for life to sort out the financial fallout that is on the way from her divorce. It's a horrible spot for her to be in."
Richards' Affair?
The divorce drama comes after Richards' previous stormy marriage to Sheen, which ended in 2005 after three years.
Speaking on Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast, Richards said of her relationship with Sheen: "Truthfully, it wasn't co-parenting. I parent my way. He parents his way, and there was no co-parenting."
She admitted wishing for a better dynamic with the actor, saying: "I have kids with him, and I'm not really – I'm friendly with Charlie, but I wish we were friends... maybe one day. But, I mean right now, there's nothing."
Phypers and Richards' relationship has also seen its share of turmoil.
In 2020, her fellow Housewives star Brandi Glanville alleged an affair with Richards, claims the actress has consistently denied.
Glanville recounted their encounter during season nine of the show, saying: "We completely click, we get absolutely wasted, we go to the restroom, and all of a sudden, we're making out. I wasn't expecting it, but I was like, 'Alright, I'll go with it! I'm wasted, you're pretty, let's do this!'"
Phypers apparently knew of the alleged affair and accepted it, according to Glanville.
Despite the public drama over the alleged affair, Phypers stated in court documents about his feelings for Richards: "Even if we lived in separate houses, we're not gonna hate each other."