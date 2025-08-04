EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards 'Doomed to Work for Life' As She Continues to Pay Ex Aaron Phypers' Eye-Watering Monthly Expenses Bill

Denise Richards fears she is doomed to work until she drops amid her brutal divorce battle with her ex Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Wild Things actress, 54, is already footing her former husband's astonishing $105,000 monthly expenses bill in their divorce proceedings.

Phypers, who married the star in 2018, filed for divorce on July 7 citing "irreconcilable differences."

New court documents reveal despite not earning income since October 2024, he is requesting spousal support from Richards to cover an eye-watering list of expenses.