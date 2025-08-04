Your tip
Loni Anderson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secret Loni Anderson Took to the Grave — How 'WKRP' Star Privately Forgave Love Ray Ex Burt Reynolds AND The Woman Who Broke Up Her Marriage… After 'One of the Most Bitter Splits in Hollywood History'

Split photo of Loni Anderson, Burt Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Loni Anderson took ex-husband Burt Reynolds' secret of being a 'deadbeat dad' to the grave.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Loni Anderson secretly forgave her late ex-husband Burt Reynolds and the woman who came between the marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Close friends revealed the WKRP in Cincinnati star, who died aged 79 on August 3, chose to be the bigger person and wrote off $400,000 in back child support Reynolds owed her despite their divorce being one of the most bitter in Hollywood history.

Sporadic Child Support Payments

Split photo of Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Sources said Anderson never went after the $400,000 Reynolds owed her in back child support.

A source said: "Burt's made more than 20 movies since the divorce, but he paid sporadically from the start. He'd pay $4,000 one month, not pay anything for three months, and then send $5,000.

"It went on like that for years, but Loni let it go because there was always some money coming in. By the time Quinton turned 18, Burt owed Loni over $400,000."

The insider said the father and son maintained a good relationship because Anderson "never burdened Quinton with the knowledge that Burt's a deadbeat dad."

Anderson Felt 'Guilty For Being Happy'

Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Anderson never told her son Reynolds was 'a deadbeat dad.'

At the time Anderson chose to walk away from the tens of thousands her ex-husband owed her, Reynolds entered rehab for pain pills and alcohol after he collapsed at his Florida home.

She grew more concerned for Reynolds after he had emergency open heart surgery – and was then rejected by his ex-girlfriend Pam Seals, who he cheated on Anderson with.

Anderson, who remarried her high school sweetheart in 2008, told her friends: "I almost feel guilty for being so happy, and with Burt so vulnerable I don't want to end up looking like the bad guy."

Her stunning decision to forgive $400,000 in back child support wasn't the only time she showed Reynolds an enormous amount of grace.

Pals claimed Anderson told her inner circle: "I feel sorry for Burt. I'm not going to pursue it anymore.

"I don't want to call him a deadbeat dad on top of all his other troubles."

Anderson and Reynolds split in 1993 after five years of marriage. The Gunsmoke star was ordered to pay his ex-wife $4,000 per month in child support until their adopted son Quinton turned 18.

Despite the court order, Reynold's payments to Anderson were random at best.

Mistress Forgiven

Photo of Pam Seal and Burt Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Anderson sided with her ex-husband's mistress Pam Seal when Reynolds sued her for alleged extortion.

The actress also found room in her heart to forgive Seals for breaking up her marriage after Reynolds sued her for alleged extortion in 2004.

An insider said at the time: "Pam stole Burt's heart when he was married to Loni – and it helped to end their marriage. It's not surprising that Loni hated Pam for that.

"But now she realizes what Pam may have been through, and she can't help feeling sympathy."

Photo of Pam Seal and Burt Reynolds
Source: MEGA

Seal accused Reynolds of being physically and verbally abusive.

Reynolds alleged Seal threatened to accuse him of "physical and verbal abuse and prescription medication abuse" if he didn't pay her millions. Seal responded with her own lawsuit accusing Reynolds of "striking her repeatedly" and "grabbing (her) by the throat."

The source added: "The lawsuits left Loni upset.

"They've brought back the nightmare of abuse she claims she suffered at Burt's hands during their marriage."

