EXCLUSIVE: Secret Loni Anderson Took to the Grave — How 'WKRP' Star Privately Forgave Love Ray Ex Burt Reynolds AND The Woman Who Broke Up Her Marriage… After 'One of the Most Bitter Splits in Hollywood History'

A source said: "Burt's made more than 20 movies since the divorce, but he paid sporadically from the start. He'd pay $4,000 one month, not pay anything for three months, and then send $5,000.

"It went on like that for years, but Loni let it go because there was always some money coming in. By the time Quinton turned 18, Burt owed Loni over $400,000."

The insider said the father and son maintained a good relationship because Anderson "never burdened Quinton with the knowledge that Burt's a deadbeat dad."