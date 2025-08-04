EXCLUSIVE: Burt Reynolds Vowed Loni Anderson Divorce Would Not Turn 'Bitter' Before Messy Years-long Separation Battle

Anderson, who died Sunday, August 3, at 79, began dating Reynolds in 1982, after the pair worked together on the comedy Stroker Ace. After a lengthy relationship, the two tied the knot in 1988.

Just five years later, their marriage crumbled in a vicious public feud, with Reynolds claiming that Anderson was unfaithful and a bad mother, while she claimed that the Deliverance actor had abused her.

However, before any of that, Reynolds, who died in 2018, promised in his own words to end the marriage amicably.

"Our divorce won't be a bitter battle," he said in 2013. "There will be no vicious haggling over money. Although we had a prenuptial agreement, we plan to fairly divide all the money and property we acсumulated during our marriage.

"And don't expect to see me on the talk show circuit putting Loni down. I've never had an unkind word to say about any woman I've been involved with, and that's not about to change."