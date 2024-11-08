Home > Entertainment > Nikki Bella Scandal-Hit 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev has 'Lost More Than $100K'’ in Wake of Domestic Violence Arrest — and Claims Ex-Wife Nikki Garcia Suffers 'Anger Issues' Source: Instagram; Napa Valley Sheriff's Department Artem Chigvintsev accused ex Nikki Garcia of having 'anger issues' in a new court filing. By: Haley Gunn Nov. 7 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has claimed his domestic violence arrest cost him significant income. RadarOnline.com can reveal Chigvintsev alleged he's "lost more than $100,000" after being arrested over what he claimed were "false allegations" from ex-wife Nikki 'Bella' Garcia. Chigvintsev, 42, further claimed it was Garcia, 40, who had "anger issues".

Source: MEGA Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence in August but prosecutors later declined to pursue criminal charges.

The DWTS pro was arrested in Yountville, California, on August 29 for domestic violence; however, Napa County prosecutors later declined to move forward with criminal charges. In the aftermath of his arrest, Garcia filed for divorce and requested sole custody of the couple's four-year-old son, Matteo, which was rejected. Both Garcia and Chigvintsev were granted temporary restraining orders against each other, which have been extended to December 6. Chigvintsev, who has been cut from the dancing competition show's current season, has now his arrest inflicted trauma and impacted his livelihood.

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram Garcia later filed for divorce and unsuccessfully requested sole custody of the couple's son, Matteo.

According to documents filed in Napa Superior Court in October, Chigvintsev stated: "It is not true that I have not been able to find other work as a dancer. I normally start jobs in November and it goes for 20 weekends. After the mug shot and the arrest based on her false allegations, I was taken off the website faculty list resulting in loss of over $100k in income. "I also lost the social media promotion revenue, which she continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine."

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram Chigvintsev accused Garcia of having 'anger issues' and provoking the incident which led to his arrest.

Chigvintsev has requested Garcia be responsible for his expenses, claiming the temporary restraining order was granted without sufficient evidence. The professional dancer has demanded his ex pay for his rent as he was "kicked out of the home" as well as cover the costs of his attorney's fees. He further alleged Garcia has "anger issues" and "attacked" him.

Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram Chigvintsev called Garcia 'selfish' for keeping him away from his young son.

His motion continued: "She is the one with the temper. I try to stay quiet and avoid it. She yells, and on 8/29/24 was yelling, pursuing me, and was the one who attacked me. "It is further a lie that I was growing increasingly angry, snapping at her, and yelling." Chigvintsev insisted he was not the aggressor in the incident, adding: "I was not violent with her and did not violently grab or yell at her." He additionally provided context on how the incident began, which Chigvintsev claimed was due to Garcia "forgetting" about a surgery he had scheduled months in advance and booking a work trip to New York.

He explained: "We had an argument, but it's not how she describes it. We agreed months before my surgery that she would be there with Matteo. I was supposed to fly to have my surgery on 5/19/24, she forgot about it and booked herself for work in New York. "She then told me that her work was more important than my medical procedure, so she ended up leaving. Our son was left with nanny. I canceled my ticket and stayed behind. She then started sending me texts for different flight I could take, so I ended up going because she insisted I go. I have texts to prove this." Chigvintsev later charged: "I cannot trust her anymore. Not only did she lie to the police so that her career remains intact, ruining mine, but she used the court proceeding to keep our son away from me for almost a month, not letting me see him until this Court issued its 50/50 orders on 10/15/2024, which I am very grateful for. "Almost a month without Matteo was miserable for me, and I am sure for him as well, and selfish of Wife."