EXCLUSIVE DETAIL: Injectable Secret Behind Vain Martha Stewart's 'My Skin is Pretty Fabulous' Boast — as Radar Lays Bare the Plastic Surgeries 84-year-old Star is Hiding
Martha Stewart has announced she's releasing a new skincare line to help with aging – despite years of facing plastic surgery rumors.
Following the big announcement, RadarOnline.com exclusively spoke with Board Certified Hilton Head, SC Plastic Surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger about the procedures the 84-year-old lifestyle guru had seemingly had over the years.
Good Skincare Or Surgery?
Dr. Weniger, who has not treated Stewart, said the "most striking change" about the star "is the surgical lifting of her forehead and eyelids."
He further explained: "There is a dramatic increase in the distance from her lower lids to her eyebrows — the sign of a forehead/brow lift. This lifted the hooding at her crow's feet and the bunching of skin at the root of her nose as well. The brow lift was most likely performed endoscopically, as her hairline has been raised as a result.
"Her eyelids appear more open and youthful in the second image, with a cleaner upper lid and no signs of fat excess, suggesting an upper blepharoplasty. The lower eyelids also appear smoother, possibly from a lower blepharoplasty or laser resurfacing to address under-eye texture and pigmentation."
In addition, he believes Stewart had a few procedures done to help improve her skin texture – such as "fractional CO2 laser or radiofrequency microneedling, which help with skin tone, pore size, and fine lines."
Dr. Weniger also pointed out the "crispness" of the guru's jawline and suggested she underwent "a well-performed facelift."
He explained: "This lower face/neck lift has also eliminated the horizontal lines at her lower neck and upper chest. Her nasolabial folds have softened, which may be a result of added volume with fillers, such as hyaluronic acid or fat grafting."
In addition, Dr. Weniger suggested Stewart possibly had "filler or fat strategically placed in the cheeks to restore midface volume, which gives her a lifted and more contoured appearance."
He pointed out the 84-year-old's lips look "fuller and more defined," possibly from "a subtle lip augmentation."
While Stewart may be bragging about her lavish new skincare line, Dr. Weniger also suggested she possibly had Botox to help "reduce dynamic forehead lines and crow’s feet while preserving a natural expression."
He added: "Taken together, these interventions have been done with a high degree of restraint and skill, producing a refreshed look without obvious signs of overcorrection.
"The outcome balances structural rejuvenation with skin quality enhancement, allowing her to appear significantly younger while still recognizable."
Martha's New Business
On Monday, August 4, Stewart announced how she teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali to launch a joint skincare line.
According to the press release, the skincare brand consists of "a dual-pathway system designed to treat the internal and external drivers of aging, simplifying daily beauty routines while delivering powerful, clinically-tested results."
She has claimed to use two of the products for five years now and boasted: "I have used it religiously for quite a while now, and my skin is pretty fabulous."
Past Surgery Allegations
In early 2024, Stewart opened up about the procedures she had done and insisted: "I don't want to look my age at all."
On an episode of her podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast, the lifestyle guru sat down with her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, and shared tips about how to age.
Stewart said: "I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it."