Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Martha Stewart
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE DETAIL: Injectable Secret Behind Vain Martha Stewart's 'My Skin is Pretty Fabulous' Boast — as Radar Lays Bare the Plastic Surgeries 84-year-old Star is Hiding

Martha Stewart has announced she's releasing a new skincare line to help with aging
Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram

Martha Stewart has announced she's releasing a new skincare line to help with aging.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Martha Stewart has announced she's releasing a new skincare line to help with aging – despite years of facing plastic surgery rumors.

Following the big announcement, RadarOnline.com exclusively spoke with Board Certified Hilton Head, SC Plastic Surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger about the procedures the 84-year-old lifestyle guru had seemingly had over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Good Skincare Or Surgery?

Stewart announced her upcoming business venture.
Source: MEGA

Stewart announced her upcoming business venture.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Weniger, who has not treated Stewart, said the "most striking change" about the star "is the surgical lifting of her forehead and eyelids."

He further explained: "There is a dramatic increase in the distance from her lower lids to her eyebrows — the sign of a forehead/brow lift. This lifted the hooding at her crow's feet and the bunching of skin at the root of her nose as well. The brow lift was most likely performed endoscopically, as her hairline has been raised as a result.

"Her eyelids appear more open and youthful in the second image, with a cleaner upper lid and no signs of fat excess, suggesting an upper blepharoplasty. The lower eyelids also appear smoother, possibly from a lower blepharoplasty or laser resurfacing to address under-eye texture and pigmentation."

In addition, he believes Stewart had a few procedures done to help improve her skin texture – such as "fractional CO2 laser or radiofrequency microneedling, which help with skin tone, pore size, and fine lines."

Article continues below advertisement
Dr. Weniger also pointed out the 'crispness' of the guru's jawline.
Source: MEGA;@marthastewart48

Dr. Weniger also pointed out the 'crispness' of the guru's jawline.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Weniger also pointed out the "crispness" of the guru's jawline and suggested she underwent "a well-performed facelift."

He explained: "This lower face/neck lift has also eliminated the horizontal lines at her lower neck and upper chest. Her nasolabial folds have softened, which may be a result of added volume with fillers, such as hyaluronic acid or fat grafting."

In addition, Dr. Weniger suggested Stewart possibly had "filler or fat strategically placed in the cheeks to restore midface volume, which gives her a lifted and more contoured appearance."

He pointed out the 84-year-old's lips look "fuller and more defined," possibly from "a subtle lip augmentation."

While Stewart may be bragging about her lavish new skincare line, Dr. Weniger also suggested she possibly had Botox to help "reduce dynamic forehead lines and crow’s feet while preserving a natural expression."

He added: "Taken together, these interventions have been done with a high degree of restraint and skill, producing a refreshed look without obvious signs of overcorrection.

"The outcome balances structural rejuvenation with skin quality enhancement, allowing her to appear significantly younger while still recognizable."

Article continues below advertisement

Martha's New Business

On Monday, August 4, Stewart announced how she is launching a joint skincare line.
Source: MEGA

On Monday, August 4, Stewart announced how she is launching a joint skincare line.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, August 4, Stewart announced how she teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali to launch a joint skincare line.

According to the press release, the skincare brand consists of "a dual-pathway system designed to treat the internal and external drivers of aging, simplifying daily beauty routines while delivering powerful, clinically-tested results."

She has claimed to use two of the products for five years now and boasted: "I have used it religiously for quite a while now, and my skin is pretty fabulous."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of Nicki Minaj

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father in 2021 Hit-and-Run Hires Investigator to Track Down Rapper Who He Claims Has 'Abandoned' Home

split photo of Donald Trump and Gayle King

'Gayle King's Career Is Over!': Trump Bashes 'CBS Mornings' Host For Having 'No Talent' and 'No Strength' As Ratings For TV Program Tank

Article continues below advertisement

Past Surgery Allegations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In early 2024, Stewart opened up about the procedures she had done
Source: @maccosmetics/Instagram

In early 2024, Stewart opened up about the procedures she had done

In early 2024, Stewart opened up about the procedures she had done and insisted: "I don't want to look my age at all."

On an episode of her podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast, the lifestyle guru sat down with her dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, and shared tips about how to age.

Stewart said: "I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.