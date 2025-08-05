EXCLUSIVE DETAIL: Injectable Secret Behind Vain Martha Stewart's 'My Skin is Pretty Fabulous' Boast — as Radar Lays Bare the Plastic Surgeries 84-year-old Star is Hiding

Dr. Weniger, who has not treated Stewart, said the "most striking change" about the star "is the surgical lifting of her forehead and eyelids."

He further explained: "There is a dramatic increase in the distance from her lower lids to her eyebrows — the sign of a forehead/brow lift. This lifted the hooding at her crow's feet and the bunching of skin at the root of her nose as well. The brow lift was most likely performed endoscopically, as her hairline has been raised as a result.

"Her eyelids appear more open and youthful in the second image, with a cleaner upper lid and no signs of fat excess, suggesting an upper blepharoplasty. The lower eyelids also appear smoother, possibly from a lower blepharoplasty or laser resurfacing to address under-eye texture and pigmentation."

In addition, he believes Stewart had a few procedures done to help improve her skin texture – such as "fractional CO2 laser or radiofrequency microneedling, which help with skin tone, pore size, and fine lines."