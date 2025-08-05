EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father in 2021 Hit-and-Run Hires Investigator to Track Down Rapper Who He Claims Has 'Abandoned' Home
The man convicted of killing Nicki Minaj's father in a 2021 hit-and-run has hired private investigators to hunt down the superstar rapper, claiming she’s become impossible to locate as he demands she sit for a court-ordered deposition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to newly filed court documents, Charles Polevich, who was released from jail after serving time for striking 65-year-old Robert Maraj and fleeing the scene, claimed he’s struggling to serve Minaj because her Los Angeles mansion appears "abandoned."
Polevich is locked in a bitter wrongful death lawsuit with Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, who is seeking a massive $150million judgment over the death of her husband.
The case stems from Polevich’s 2021 crash in Long Island, when he allegedly hit Robert with a Volvo station wagon and then drove off, later attempting to hide his involvement by covering the car with a tarp.
As Radar previously reported, Polevich pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with evidence and served one year behind bars.
Nicki's Legal Battle
Now, Polevich has dragged Minaj into the legal mess, demanding she be deposed over lyrics in her songs referencing her childhood and relationship with her father.
Carol’s legal team has pushed back, calling the move “unnecessary and borderline harassment,” but the court sided with Polevich, giving him the right to depose the star.
In recent filings, Polevich’s attorneys revealed they’ve hired investigators in both California and New York to serve Minaj.
A process server was dispatched to her $20 million Hidden Hills estate but was told the rapper had “abandoned the premises and no longer resided there.”
Another process server attempted service in New York but only encountered Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who allegedly refused to accept the legal documents on her behalf.
Polevich asked the court for more time to serve Minaj personally. Carol’s team fired back, insisting Polevich has had “ample time” and that the case needs to move forward after nearly four years of delays.
On July 30, the judge granted Polevich a 60-day extension to find and serve Minaj.
After that, the court warned, the case will proceed with or without the rapper’s deposition.
Never Ending Legal Issues
Minaj’s legal headaches don’t end there.
She’s currently fighting on multiple fronts, including a concert promoter demanding over $1 million in damages over a canceled show in China, and a controversial run-in with Amsterdam police who briefly detained her earlier this year.
The Amsterdam Police denied accusations of racism from Minaj.
Meanwhile, her husband, Kenneth Petty, a convicted sex offender, was recently granted permission to travel internationally for Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 world tour, despite being on probation and dealing with his own legal judgments.