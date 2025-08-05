EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father in 2021 Hit-and-Run Hires Investigator to Track Down Rapper Who He Claims Has 'Abandoned' Home

The man convicted of killing Nicki Minaj's father in a 2021 hit-and-run has hired private investigators to hunt down the superstar rapper, claiming she’s become impossible to locate as he demands she sit for a court-ordered deposition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to newly filed court documents, Charles Polevich, who was released from jail after serving time for striking 65-year-old Robert Maraj and fleeing the scene, claimed he’s struggling to serve Minaj because her Los Angeles mansion appears "abandoned."