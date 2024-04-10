Driver Who Fatally Struck Nicki Minaj’s Dad Wants to Grill Rapper Over Her Song Lyrics in $150 Million Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s song lyrics are the topic of debate in the $150 million legal battle over the hit-and-run that killed the rapper’s father. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Charles Polevich, the driver who fatally struck Nicki’s dad Robert Maraj in February 2021 as he crossed the street, said he needed to depose Minaj in the case.

As we previously reported, the lawsuit was filed by Nicki’s mother Carol. She accused Charles of being reckless when driving on the day in question. 70-year-old Charles hit 64-year-old Robert in Long Island. Robert was transported to a local hospital but pronounced dead hours later.

Police claimed Charles left the scene without calling for help. Instead, they said he drove home and parked his car in the garbage. Charles allegedly covered the car with a tarp and did not call the police. Officers tracked down Charles’ car with security footage. He was taken into custody and charged leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence.

In August 2022, the court sentenced Charles to one year in jail. Carol trashed Charles for leaving Robert “like a dog on the street.” The $150 million lawsuit has yet to be resolved. Charles denied all allegations of wrongdoing and accused Robert of being negligent when he crossed the street. His lawyer said, “My client empathizes with the family. The question of whether there was negligence and degrees of negligence will be determined by the court. The $150 million amount seems to be over the top.”

As we first reported, Charles recently demanded Nicki sit for a deposition in the case. He argued that Carol claimed she was deprived of Robert’s “services, society, comfort, companionship and consortium” due to his death. Charles said Nicki previously claimed that Robert was abusive to Carol during their childhood. He pointed to her song lyrics as referencing the matter. In his motion, Charles asked the court for permission to take Nicki’s deposition.

“Nicki is not a party to this action and to have her testify as to musical lyrics, which could be completely made up, false, and taken out of context, was a waste of time and borderline harassment for the family,” Carol’s lawyer wrote in opposition of the request. The attorney added, “As this Court and Defendant will surely agree, a majority of, if not all of the lyrics contained in the millions of songs produced yearly are made up, false, fabricated and do not actually contain true facts.”

He ended, “Defendant claims that Nicki “has knowledge and information that is material and necessary to the defense of the claims set forth in this action.” This is a weak argument intended to drag the litigation on and to depose a celebrity. Nicki and the family should not have to be subjected to this harassment.” In response, Charles revealed during Carol’s recent depositions she was questioned about Robert’s alleged abuse.

Charles said during her first deposition, Carol testified that she was not subject to physical abuse by her late husband. “The second time she was deposed. She did testify regarding physical abuse by her late husband. Her testimony revealed that she was unable to clarify what her daughter referred to in interviews regarding putting her hands up to protect her mother from physical abuse” from Robert, “which is directly relevant to the loss of consortium claim asserted.” Charles said Carol’s answers were inconsistent and vague. He denied his request to depose Nicki was harassment and said she had information potentially helpful for his defense.