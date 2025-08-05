New Reality for Kate Gosselin: Former TLC Queen Accused of 'Needing Money' as She Returns to Social Media to Share Rare Look at Her Life as a Nurse — Over 15 Years After Show Came to an End

"Know that there's going to be a lot of dogs on it, and kids. But mostly dogs and me," the mother of eight explained about her TikTok channel, saying she's in her "dog mom era" while trying to be cool. That's when the hate piled on.

"Someone really needs money," one user griped, while a second warned, "I don't know why you would think coming on here is a good idea," along with a skull emoji.

"We were not wondering... but thanks anyway," a third person snarked about how Gosselin wanted to give updates on her life, to which the former TLC star hit back, "You’re very welcome!"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported in 2024, Gosselin had been living a very lonely life with money issues.

"Kate doesn't date or socialize. She's hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina," the source spilled at the time.