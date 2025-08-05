New Reality for Kate Gosselin: Former TLC Queen Accused of 'Needing Money' as She Returns to Social Media to Share Rare Look at Her Life as a Nurse — Over 15 Years After Show Came to an End
Kate Gosselin is back in a big way on social media after turning her back on the spotlight to live a private life in North Carolina while working as a nurse. Now she's been accused of trying to make a comeback in a desperate bid for money, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gosselin, 50, initially joined TikTok quietly on July 13, mainly posting videos of her German shepherds. However, she appeared in a video on July 28, confirming that it was the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum and that she had not received her verification yet. That's when the ugly accusations started to flow.
In Her 'Dog Mom Era'
"Know that there's going to be a lot of dogs on it, and kids. But mostly dogs and me," the mother of eight explained about her TikTok channel, saying she's in her "dog mom era" while trying to be cool. That's when the hate piled on.
"Someone really needs money," one user griped, while a second warned, "I don't know why you would think coming on here is a good idea," along with a skull emoji.
"We were not wondering... but thanks anyway," a third person snarked about how Gosselin wanted to give updates on her life, to which the former TLC star hit back, "You’re very welcome!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported in 2024, Gosselin had been living a very lonely life with money issues.
"Kate doesn't date or socialize. She's hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina," the source spilled at the time.
'Im Growing and Healing'
After the thrashing she got in her first official video, Gosselin returned much more humbled, doing a "get ready with me" post while boldly going makeup-free and saying she wished she could turn back time and change her younger self.
The mom to a set of twins and sextuplets with ex-husband Jon Gosselin was nearly brought to tears when one woman told her she "had mixed feelings about you over the years, solely based on what I saw on TV. However, seeing you now, here on TT, I see tremendous humility and growth."
"Oh my gosh, your honesty nearly made me cry," the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star replied. "Yes, I am learning and growing every day. If I could go back with some of this older person wisdom, haha, I would in a heartbeat."
When responding to someone willing to give Kate a chance after disliking her nightmare mom ways on TLC, she shared, "I am healing and growing every day. Thank goodness."
Life After Reality TV
Jon and Kate rocketed to fame with their eight kids when their family's reality show premiered on TLC in 2007. It only lasted for two seasons as the constantly fighting duo divorced in 2009. The series was then renamed Kate Plus 8 and featured the harried mom trying to live life as a single parent with so many children. The spinoff was cancelled in 2011.
Kate tried her hand at a short-lived TLC dating show, Kate Plus Date, in 2019, but audiences didn't welcome her back with open arms.
Fortunately, the TV personality was able to fall back on the nursing career she had before her reality stardom. She moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina and lived a private life until TikTok.
Kate told fans in a comment in one of her videos that her kids are now grown and watching their childhood play out thanks to their time as TV stars. "My adult kids are now watching our show with their friends/bf and gfs! Isn’t that cute?" she shared about her 24-year-old twins and 21-year-old sextuplets.
Returning to Reality TV?
Kate revealed she is currently working in pediatric home care, specifically with one family where she handles medical requirements, bathing, and feeding of a child who needs supervision and constant health care.
"It's been a really rewarding and fun job to come in and relieve a family of their medically challenged child so they can spend time with their other kids and do other things," she gushed.
When one fan told Kate, "I’d rather watch you on my TV, but I'm so happy you’re on TikTok!" she teased how she might be returning to her former career, writing, "Well... your wish may come true at some point soon."