Candace Owens Claims Trump Begged Conservative Mouthpiece To Stop Calling French First Lady Brigitte Macron a 'Man' as President Confirmed She 'Looks Like a Woman to Me!'
Far-right influencer Candace Owens has revealed President Trump personally asked her to lay off her ongoing charge that France's First Lady Brigitte Macron is a man, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, the conservative podcaster gave the prez an emphatic "No."
Earlier this year, Owens repeated a conspiracy theory that Macron is secretly a trans woman. In response, the Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against her and her "verifiably false and devastating lies."
During a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson's podcast, the 36-year-old told the former Fox News host Trump called her and asked her to cut it out shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron visited Trump at the White House.
"Emmanuel Macron personally flew to DC and asked Trump to ask me to shut up, to just stop speaking about his wife," she told Carlson.
According to Owens, Trump allegedly told her that Brigitte is "old and this is really, really impacting her," adding that "I saw her up close and she looks like a woman to me."
However, Owens refused, allegedly telling Trump: "Respectfully, Mr. President, it's not my fault that he married somebody with a penis."
Owens' Absurd Claims
The Macron's lawsuit centers on an eight-part series Owens covered titled Becoming Brigitte, in which the podcaster alleged the politician's wife stole another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.
Emmanuel and Brigitte's 22-count complaint seeks an unspecified amount of damages from Owens, while stating: "These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."
According to the filing, the Macrons claimed Owens refused to comply with three separate retraction requests sent by their lawyer from December 2024 to July 1.
They decided to take legal action after the final retraction request as the podcaster continued to promote "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."
The Macrons said in a statement: "Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety.
"We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."
Not Backing Down
In response to the Macrons' lawsuit, a spokesperson for the podcaster said she was "not shutting up" – and Owens followed through on the promise by slamming Brigitte in a recent episode of her show, Candace.
Owens accused Brigitte of pivoting from "grooming teenagers" to attempting to "groom American courts" in a fiery X post promoting the episode.
She then doubled down on the theory responsible for the defamation lawsuit, and took another swipe at Brigitte, by announcing she had been sued by the "first lady man of France."
Balls to the Wall
Owens continued: "You are officially a goofy man, Brigitte. But I've got to give it to you, you definitely got balls.
"Fire everybody around you, and I mean literally everyone around you who told you this was a good idea. That this was a very good idea for you, the sitting first lady of a country, to file a lawsuit against a journalist in another country.
"You are literally making history in all the wrong ways."