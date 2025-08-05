Candace Owens Claims Trump Begged Conservative Mouthpiece To Stop Calling French First Lady Brigitte Macron a 'Man' as President Confirmed She 'Looks Like a Woman to Me!'

The Macron's lawsuit centers on an eight-part series Owens covered titled Becoming Brigitte, in which the podcaster alleged the politician's wife stole another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.

Emmanuel and Brigitte's 22-count complaint seeks an unspecified amount of damages from Owens, while stating: "These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them. Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."

According to the filing, the Macrons claimed Owens refused to comply with three separate retraction requests sent by their lawyer from December 2024 to July 1.

They decided to take legal action after the final retraction request as the podcaster continued to promote "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions."

The Macrons said in a statement: "Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety.

"We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."