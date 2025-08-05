Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Videos > news

Watch: Stomach-Churning Moment Brown Sewage Explodes From Ceiling at America's Busiest Airport

Split photo of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Source: MEGA; Jamaal Carlos Jr./11ALIVE/YOUTUBE

Video captured the moment sewage burst through the ceiling at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travelers were met with a foul surprise at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Shocking video footage captured the moment a sewage line broke, causing water and debris to fall from the ceiling at the busiest airport in the U.S., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Raw Footage

An apparent sewage line break caused water to pour from the ceiling.

Eyewitness Jamaal Carlos Jr. recalled the moment he was sitting at the terminal outside Gate T-11, waiting on his delayed flight bound for Dallas, when he noticed dark, smelly water suddenly start "pouring from the ceiling."

He told local news: "As we're waiting, we see water just pouring from the ceiling. It had been pouring consistently for maybe 10-15 seconds. And it just progressively got worse. The ceiling fell through, and it stinks really bad."

Carlos Jr. got out his phone and began recording.

Article continues below advertisement

Footage of sewage falling from ceiling.
Source: Jamaal Carlos Jr./11ALIVE/YOUTUBE

An eyewitness said 'people were walking though' the sewage.

He said airport officials eventually roped off the area with yellow caution tape.

The passenger continued: "Even after it poured... I thought they would get buckets or do something, but people were walking through it."

After about five to 10 minutes, a crew arrived and began cleaning up the sewage.

Despite officials' best attempts at remedying the situation, Carlos Jr. said he could still smell the rancid odor from several gates away.

Article continues below advertisement

Carlos said the odor could be smelled from 'three gates down.'
Source: Jamaal Carlos Jr./11ALIVE/YOUTUBE

The eyewitness said the odor could be smelled from 'three gates down.'

He said: "Airport personnel had to come and re-route everyone to take a different route. It's crazy.

"So, they moved our gate... we were just so close to it. So they moved us a little bit further, but you can still smell it two or three gates down."

Carlos Jr. noted he saw more debris fall from the ceiling, but the sewage appeared to stop leaking.

Online users reacted with disgust over footage of the stinky ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Demands For New Airport

Social media users slammed the Atlanta airport as the 'worst' in the country.
Source: Jamaal Carlos Jr./11ALIVE/YOUTUBE

Social media users slammed the Atlanta airport as the 'worst' in the country.

READ MORE ON VIDEOS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Walks On White House ROOF and Shouts At Reporters In Bizarre Video As Dementia Rumors Erupt — 'He Makes No Sense!'

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Appears To Fall 'Asleep' as Dr. Oz Declares 'Americans Are Tired!' — After Prez Labeled Rival Biden 'Sleepy Joe'

An X user wrot: "Atlanta airport is hands down the worst airport out of the major American cities," and another echoed, "The worst airport in the country, they need to tear this place down and build a new one."

A third mocked: "I believe the Taco Bell is in the concourse above."

And a fourth chimed in: "A totally normal day at the busiest airport in the world."

One user said the incident proved "Atlanta desperately needs a second commercial airport" because Hartsfield-Jackson "is not well maintained."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

After the incident went viral online, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport released a statement announcing the source of the leak is under investigation.

The statement read: "The affected area has been contained, and remediation crews are actively working to clean and sanitize the space.

"The Lower North Checkpoint is temporarily closed. Customer service representatives are on-site to assist and reroute passengers around the impacted area to ensure minimal disruption. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are also present as a precaution."

Airport officials noted: "There is no impact to overall Airport operations."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.