Watch: Stomach-Churning Moment Brown Sewage Explodes From Ceiling at America's Busiest Airport

Eyewitness Jamaal Carlos Jr. recalled the moment he was sitting at the terminal outside Gate T-11, waiting on his delayed flight bound for Dallas, when he noticed dark, smelly water suddenly start "pouring from the ceiling."

He told local news: "As we're waiting, we see water just pouring from the ceiling. It had been pouring consistently for maybe 10-15 seconds. And it just progressively got worse. The ceiling fell through, and it stinks really bad."

Carlos Jr. got out his phone and began recording.