Meghan Markle's Tragic Hollywood Ending: 'Diva Duchess' Snubbed By A-List Pals On 44th Birthday — Including Tyler Perry, Beyonce, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Beyoncé, 43, sent a high-profile wish to Markle in August 2020, writing on her website, "Happy Birthday Meghan Markle," alongside a childhood photo of the Duchess of Sussex. The two first met at the 2019 London premiere of The Lion King, which Markle and husband Prince Harry attended in a black-tie royal capacity.

The Confessions of a Female Founder podcaster famously got a text from the Halo singer in a scene from 2022's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, indicating they were still close several years later. Markle claimed Beyoncé told her she was "just checking in" and wanted to make sure she felt "safe and protected," while the singer fawned about how much she "admired and respected" her pal.

Harry, 40, and his wife continued to show their support for Beyoncé, attending her Cowboy Carter Los Angeles tour stop in May, as well as her Renaissance tour date in 2023.