Meghan Markle's Tragic Hollywood Ending: 'Diva Duchess' Snubbed By A-List Pals On 44th Birthday — Including Tyler Perry, Beyonce, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle was ruthlessly snubbed by former A-list friends and royal family members as she was accused of writing a gushing 44th birthday tribute to herself on Monday, August 4, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle formerly scored public shout-outs from the likes of Beyoncé and Tyler Perry on her birthdays after stepping down from the royal family in 2020. Those well-wishes have dried up along with her celebrity friend circle as "Duchess Difficult" has been surrounded by negative press for most of 2025.
Silence From Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 43, sent a high-profile wish to Markle in August 2020, writing on her website, "Happy Birthday Meghan Markle," alongside a childhood photo of the Duchess of Sussex. The two first met at the 2019 London premiere of The Lion King, which Markle and husband Prince Harry attended in a black-tie royal capacity.
The Confessions of a Female Founder podcaster famously got a text from the Halo singer in a scene from 2022's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, indicating they were still close several years later. Markle claimed Beyoncé told her she was "just checking in" and wanted to make sure she felt "safe and protected," while the singer fawned about how much she "admired and respected" her pal.
Harry, 40, and his wife continued to show their support for Beyoncé, attending her Cowboy Carter Los Angeles tour stop in May, as well as her Renaissance tour date in 2023.
Ignored by Lilibet's Godparent
Perhaps more surprising was that media mogul Perry, 55, may have washed his hands of Markle.
The godfather to Harry and the As ever founder's daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, was active on Instagram on Markle's birthday, but didn't take the time to send a birthday tribute.
In 2022, the Madea star upped Markle's royal status to "princess" in his flowery post. It read: "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."
Blanked by the Royals
Despite the duke and duchess' contentious break from the royal family, his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, continued to send birthday tributes to Markle, as did his father, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla.
In 2022, William and Kate posed a gorgeous photo of the Netflix star on their social media pages, writing, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" The monarch and his wife shared a similar photo from Markle's appearance at a service of thanksgiving during Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, noting, "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" along with a red balloon emoji.
Following the queen's death in September 2022, relations between Harry and Meghan and his family soured considerably, with the December 2022 release of their tell-all Netflix docuseries followed by the prince's 2023 royal family-bashing memoir Spare.
Happy Birthday to Me!
While Markle was ignored by her celebrity pals, her As Ever brand shared an over-the-top birthday message on Instagram that some royal watchers claimed Markle herself wrote.
Next to a black and white photo of the California native, the caption read: "Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."
"No one should be surprised that Meghan praised herself & wished herself happy birthday ... no one loves Meghan as much as she loves herself," one royal vlogger wrote on X.
"Nothing screams 'I have no real friends’ louder than writing your own birthday caption and pretending it’s from your team. ‘She pours her heart…' Girl, you poured it into your own keyboard," a second royal fan sneered.