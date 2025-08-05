Meghan Markle's Reaction to Being Branded 'Duchess Difficult' Revealed — as Palace Source Rants: 'If the Sussexes Are Difficult to Work for Then, They're Difficult to Work for Now'

He said: "There had been one or two stories which suggested there were difficult relations between Meghan and her staff. We'd seen them and the phrase 'Duchess Difficult' had been used.

"We knew Meghan was angry about those stories. We knew she challenged that narrative."

Her friends claimed at the time that Meghan's early emails, often with emojis, were sent at 5am onwards because she would get up early to speak to her mother Doria due to the eight-hour time difference with California.

There were also claims that her first pregnancy disturbed her sleep.

Royal author Omid Scobie said in his book Finding Freedom that the "Duchess Difficult" nickname was perpetuated by people inside the Royal bubble who wanted to hurt her.

However a brutal report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed last year that Meghan "belittles" people and "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders."