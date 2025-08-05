Meghan Markle's Reaction to Being Branded 'Duchess Difficult' Revealed — as Palace Source Rants: 'If the Sussexes Are Difficult to Work for Then, They're Difficult to Work for Now'
Meghan Markle was left "angry" after she was dubbed "Duchess Difficult" by royal staff, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, 44, took offence to the unflattering jibes, which were first reported in 2021 when multiple palace aides came forward to disclose their angst towards the royal.
'Making Staff Cry'
She was given the nickname after it was claimed the ex-Suits' star would send "demanding" and "angry" emails to them, sometimes as early as 5am.
Meghan was blamed for multiple palace aides leaving royal employment amid allegations of bullying and allegedly even made staff cry.
Veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low, who broke the bullying story in May 2021 just before Harry and Meghan were to appear on screen with Oprah Winfrey to discuss Megxit, revealed how the former actress reacted to his claims.
'People Wanted To Hurt Her'
He said: "There had been one or two stories which suggested there were difficult relations between Meghan and her staff. We'd seen them and the phrase 'Duchess Difficult' had been used.
"We knew Meghan was angry about those stories. We knew she challenged that narrative."
Her friends claimed at the time that Meghan's early emails, often with emojis, were sent at 5am onwards because she would get up early to speak to her mother Doria due to the eight-hour time difference with California.
There were also claims that her first pregnancy disturbed her sleep.
Royal author Omid Scobie said in his book Finding Freedom that the "Duchess Difficult" nickname was perpetuated by people inside the Royal bubble who wanted to hurt her.
However a brutal report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed last year that Meghan "belittles" people and "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders."
'Still In A Fragile State'
EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Mar-a-Lago Secrets — Epstein Sex Slave Revealed Details About Meeting Pedo At Trump's Compound In Unpublished Memoir...After Prez Claimed She Was 'Stolen' From His Staff
The Sussexes have lost 25 staff members since they emigrated to the U.S. in 2020. Six have left in the last four months, including two senior PR execs.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Low has claimed: "If they (the Sussexes) were difficult to work for then, they're difficult to work for now."
The veteran royal reporter claims that some of the royal staff who had worked with the Sussexes were still in a "very fragile state" more than two years later — and despite the royal couple having emigrated 5,000 miles away to the U.S.
He said: "They were very worried about what Meghan would do to them. They viewed her capacity for revenge as infinite.
"They'd left the employ of the Royal Family and they still were in a psychologically delicate state as a result of what happened to them at that time."
He added: "If they (the Sussexes) were difficult to work for then, they're difficult to work for now."
Low was speaking to American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield's Unfiltered YouTube show.
He told her that he believes that Harry and Meghan tried to stop and then discredit his story detailing allegations of bullying, adding that he believes that the fact they have lost 25 staff since 2017 shows they remain tough to work for.
Low added: "It was a very important factor, the litigious nature of Harry and Meghan. I had sight of various bits of documentary evidence. I saw things which totally backed up the story. I had utter confidence.
"Before publication we put the allegations to Harry and Meghan and we got a very very long letter from their lawyers. Sometime later we got another slightly less long letter from their lawyers. It was very very feisty, very strong, saying basically 'watch out.'
"Then we published and after that we didn't hear a word from them."