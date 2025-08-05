Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Is This the End of Barbra Streisand? Iconic Singer, 83, Suffers Album Flop — She Feels Like It’s a 'Door Slamming Shut' on Her Six-Decade-Long Career

Barbra Streisand, 83, suffers album flop and feels it's a door slamming shut on her six-decade career.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Powerhouse singer Barbra Streisand still has the pipes at age 83 – but lackluster sales of her duet album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 suggest the diva's days as a guaranteed success may turn out to be nothing more than a fond Memory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'She's Devastated'

Despite collaborations with legends like Paul McCartney and Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand's new album stalled at No. 31.
Despite collaborations with legends like Paul McCartney and Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand's new album stalled at No. 31.

The 11-track collection – a companion to her 2014 album Partners – debuted at the disappointing No. 31 spot on the Billboard 200, despite a lineup of living legends including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey, Sting and Wicked hot property Ariana Grande.

"She's devastated," a longtime pal said. "She thought that recording with Ariana would deliver a top 10 hit. This was supposed to be Barbra's big moment. She thought she was making Grammy history – instead, she's facing one of her biggest flops."

Door Slamming Shut

Sources said Bob Dylan and Sting couldn't help Streisand turn 'The Secret of Life' into the hit she expected.
Sources said Bob Dylan and Sting couldn't help Streisand turn 'The Secret of Life' into the hit she expected.

The Secret of Life did top Amazon's CD and vinyl charts, but sources said those sales skew toward older buyers – and it appears that the album's overall numbers are nothing to sing about.

"The world has moved on, and Barbra didn't notice," the insider added. "Barbra is used to standing ovations. This feels like a door slamming shut."

