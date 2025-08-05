EXCLUSIVE: Is This the End of Barbra Streisand? Iconic Singer, 83, Suffers Album Flop — She Feels Like It’s a 'Door Slamming Shut' on Her Six-Decade-Long Career

The 11-track collection – a companion to her 2014 album Partners – debuted at the disappointing No. 31 spot on the Billboard 200, despite a lineup of living legends including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey, Sting and Wicked hot property Ariana Grande.

"She's devastated," a longtime pal said. "She thought that recording with Ariana would deliver a top 10 hit. This was supposed to be Barbra's big moment. She thought she was making Grammy history – instead, she's facing one of her biggest flops."