EXCLUSIVE: Mark Harmon to the Rescue? 'NCIS' Star Considered for Dramatic Return to Show as Ratings Continue to Plunge... But Not Everyone on Set is Thrilled

NCIS alum Mark Harmon is all aboard for a full-time return to the show in an attempt to save the ratings-challenged series from sinking, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Once the most-watched show on TV, it has plunged to number 10, which insiders say has sent execs into crisis mode.

"NCIS has sunk in the ratings for the first time and people are nervous and seeing that as a bad omen of things to come," said a source.