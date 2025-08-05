EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore Demands Dying Ex Bruce Willis Receive an Honorary Oscar Before It's Too Late — 'She's Not Letting the Academy Forget About His Legacy'

"Everybody knows how badly Demi wants a competitive Oscar of her own, and she's not giving up after the near-miss with last year's The Substance," said an insider.

"But she's also been waging a shadow campaign for the Oscars to recognize Bruce with an honorary award while he can still stand up and accept it.

"She and his daughters feel Bruce's contribution to modern cinema is undeniable. Everybody knows Bruce is overdue, and at some point, it will be too late."

As readers know, the family announced in February 2023 that Willis had frontotemporal dementia, not long after revealing he had been diagnosed with aphasia.