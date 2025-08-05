Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore Demands Dying Ex Bruce Willis Receive an Honorary Oscar Before It's Too Late — 'She's Not Letting the Academy Forget About His Legacy'

Demi Moore demands Bruce Willis receive an honorary Oscar before it's too late to honor his legacy.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ailing former actor Bruce Willis' loved ones, led by his ex-wife, Demi Moore, have been campaigning for years for him to receive an honorary Oscar. But they're growing increasingly frustrated that he still hasn't been recognized by the Academy despite having been a major box-office draw for decades, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And with his health in decline, time is running out.

Bruce Is 'Overdue'

Demi Moore is rallying for Bruce Willis to get his long-overdue honorary Oscar before it's too late.
Source: MEGA

"Everybody knows how badly Demi wants a competitive Oscar of her own, and she's not giving up after the near-miss with last year's The Substance," said an insider.

"But she's also been waging a shadow campaign for the Oscars to recognize Bruce with an honorary award while he can still stand up and accept it.

"She and his daughters feel Bruce's contribution to modern cinema is undeniable. Everybody knows Bruce is overdue, and at some point, it will be too late."

As readers know, the family announced in February 2023 that Willis had frontotemporal dementia, not long after revealing he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Cruise received Academy honors while Willis' family watches and waits.
Source: MEGA

Sources said his family had to stand by while Samuel L. Jackson – Willis' former costar – and Tom Cruise got honorary Oscars for their blockbuster careers.

"Sure, Tom can take credit for bringing audiences back to theaters with Top Gun: Maverick, but Bruce is every bit as much of an action-movie pioneer as Tom and he's made just as many classic films," including Pulp Fiction, The Sixth Sense and the Die Hard franchise, said the insider.

"The injustice here is that Tom is still working all the time while Bruce has stepped back," says the source. His last role was playing the head of a military corporation in 2023's Assassin.

Demi's Fight For Bruce

Despite classics like 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Die Hard,' Willis is still snubbed in Oscar glory.
Source: MEGA

"It seems like the Academy got it wrong this year by recognizing Tom over Bruce, but it only puts more pressure on Bruce's family to do something for him sooner rather than later," the insider says.

"Demi has made getting Bruce an honorary Oscar her mission, but the Academy is a huge organization with its own agenda. But she is not going to let them forget about Bruce and his legacy."

