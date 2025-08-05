EXCLUSIVE: Mariska Hargitay's Untold Story — 'Law & Order' Legend Shares Bombshell Family Secret About Her Late Mother Jayne Mansfield... After Lying for 30 Years

Mansfield's love affair with Sardelli– during which Mariska was conceived – ended abruptly one day when Mansfield asked him a question: Would he take back a woman if she got pregnant by another man?

Sardelli, realizing Mansfield still loved her estranged husband, told her it was over on the spot, and they never saw each other again.

In Mariska's HBO documentary, My Mom Jayne, Sardelli said he never contacted Mansfield, nor did he try to see Mariska out of respect for Mickey, who raised her and said till the day he died at age 80 in 2006 that he was her father, even though he knew Sardelli was her biological father.

All three kept the secret for over 30 years.

Mariska even forced Sardelli's children – her half-siblings – to lie about their true relationship while young because her half-sisters discovered the truth when they found a letter Mariska's grandmother – who also knew the truth – wrote to Sardelli asking him to claim Mariska.