EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 60 Years After Fatal Crash That Wiped Out Blonde Bombshell Jayne Mansfield Her Daughter Reveals Secrets of The Icon Only She Knew

"Being a wife and mother is my life, and that's what gives me the most joy," Hargitay, who shares three kids with husband Peter Hermann, said. "I understand (my mother) in a new way that gives me peace."

While the blonde bombshell left her fans sweating, the Law and Order: SVU star revealed she was completely different at home.

She explained: "My mother was this amazing, beautiful, glamorous sex symbol, but people didn't know that she played the violin and had a 160 IQ and had five kids and loved dogs.