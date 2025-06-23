EXCLUSIVE: The Mariska Hargitay You Never Knew — Including Her Brutal Confrontation With Biological Dad After Tragic Mom Jayne Mansfield's Affair

The Law & Order: SVU actress grew up believing Hungarian bodybuilder, Mickey Hargitay, was her dad, until she learned her actual father was a retired showman and singer by the name of Nelson Sardelli.

Mariska Hargitay was left shell-shocked upon discovering the man who raised her for years wasn't her biological father, following her mom's Jayne Mansfield 's affair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mariska was an adult when she learned the man who raised her wasn't her biological father.

Mariska was just 3 years old in 1967 when she survived a car accident that claimed her mother’s life , and the lives of Mansfield's attorney/companion, Sam Brody, and 19-year-old driver Ronald B. Harrison.

"It was like the floor fell out from underneath me, like my infrastructure dissolved," the TV star said of learning the truth.

Mariska recalled: "He was my everything, my idol. He loved me so much, and I knew it. I also knew something else, I just didn’t know what I knew."

Mansfield, best known for her appearances in 50s films, including The Girl Can't Help It and The Wayward Bus, as well as the 1963 comedy, Promises! Promises!, had a brief affair with Sardelli, now 90 years old, amid a divorce from Mickey.

The two reconciled months before Mariska was born in January 1964, but they eventually split. According to Mariska, she always felt something was off between her and her siblings. And her world came tumbling down in her 20s, when her feelings were confirmed after seeing a photo of Sardelli.