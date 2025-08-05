EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Number 3? Reese Witherspoon Taking A Big Step In Her New Romance With Boyfriend Oliver Haarman Following Jim Toth Divorce – 'She's Never Expected To Feel This Way'

Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann looked seriously loved up during a sexy getaway on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, France, in mid-July. The pair, first seen together in July 2024, want to keep things cozy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Nashville-based Witherspoon, 49, and the 57-year-old German-born financier, who resides in New York, are ready for the next step.