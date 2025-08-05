Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Number 3? Reese Witherspoon Taking A Big Step In Her New Romance With Boyfriend Oliver Haarman Following Jim Toth Divorce – 'She's Never Expected To Feel This Way'

photo of Reese Witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon takes a big step with boyfriend Oliver Haarman after her divorce from Jim Toth.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann looked seriously loved up during a sexy getaway on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, France, in mid-July. The pair, first seen together in July 2024, want to keep things cozy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Nashville-based Witherspoon, 49, and the 57-year-old German-born financier, who resides in New York, are ready for the next step.

Reese's Big Move!

Oliver Haarmann and Reese Witherspoon are eyeing a shared New York home after their yacht getaway.
Source: MEGA

Oliver Haarmann and Reese Witherspoon are eyeing a shared New York home after their yacht getaway.

"They've talked about cohabitating in New York," said the insider.

"She'd like to have a home base there as opposed to just meeting up in hotels."

The major bonus for Witherspoon, the mom of three, is that her son Deacon is a student at New York University.

Another Marriage?

Witherspoon is reportedly open to marriage again as romance with Haarmann heats up.
Source: MEGA

Witherspoon is reportedly open to marriage again as romance with Haarmann heats up.

It's a big move for the twice-divorced actress, who split from Jim Toth in 2023.

"Reese never expected to feel this way again, but she's embracing it," confirmed the insider.

"She might even be open to marriage again. She doesn't know what's in store for them, and is eager to find out."

