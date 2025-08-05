EXCLUSIVE: Marriage Number 3? Reese Witherspoon Taking A Big Step In Her New Romance With Boyfriend Oliver Haarman Following Jim Toth Divorce – 'She's Never Expected To Feel This Way'
Reese Witherspoon and boyfriend Oliver Haarmann looked seriously loved up during a sexy getaway on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, France, in mid-July. The pair, first seen together in July 2024, want to keep things cozy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nashville-based Witherspoon, 49, and the 57-year-old German-born financier, who resides in New York, are ready for the next step.
Reese's Big Move!
"They've talked about cohabitating in New York," said the insider.
"She'd like to have a home base there as opposed to just meeting up in hotels."
The major bonus for Witherspoon, the mom of three, is that her son Deacon is a student at New York University.
Another Marriage?
EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre's Mar-a-Lago Secrets — Epstein Sex Slave Revealed Details About Meeting Pedo At Trump's Compound In Unpublished Memoir...After Prez Claimed She Was 'Stolen' From His Staff
It's a big move for the twice-divorced actress, who split from Jim Toth in 2023.
"Reese never expected to feel this way again, but she's embracing it," confirmed the insider.
"She might even be open to marriage again. She doesn't know what's in store for them, and is eager to find out."