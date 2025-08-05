Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures Unveil Gripping Trailer for Supernatural Horror Film 'Do Not Enter'

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures have dropped the official trailer for their upcoming supernatural horror film Do Not Enter, a chilling adaptation of Creepers, the bestselling novel by First Blood author David Morrell. The feature, directed by Marc Klasfeld, follows a group of young urban explorers who venture into an abandoned hotel in search of a legendary gangster’s missing fortune. But their treasure hunt quickly spirals into a fight for survival as they face off against a rival group and an unrelenting supernatural presence lurking in the shadows.

Klasfeld, a music video veteran whose directorial credits include work with Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Eminem, said he had been waiting for years to find a project worthy of his full creative investment. “I have waited decades to find the right feature film project,” Klasfeld said. “The passion I have found to make Do Not Enter (formerly Creepers) all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.” The screenplay was penned by horror specialist Stephen Susco, known for his work on The Grudge and Final Destination 3. Jordan Schur, Chairman and CEO of Suretone Pictures, serves as the film’s producer. “This project has been a decade in the making,” said Schur. “With a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge, we have something truly special.”

The cast features Adeline Rudolph as Diane, widely recognized for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the upcoming Mortal Kombat franchise. Nicholas Hamilton, who starred as Henry Bowers in It and It: Chapter Two, plays Tod. Francesca Reale takes on the role of Cora, following her work in Stranger Things and Do Revenge. Jake Manley stars as Rick, while Laurence O’Fuarain appears as Frank Balenger, a character pulled directly from Morrell’s original novel. Kai Caster (Yellowstone), Javier Botet (Insidious, The Conjuring), and Brennan Keel Cook (The Pale Blue Eye) round out the ensemble cast.

