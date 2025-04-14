Meghan Markle's Bullying Shame In Full: The Complete List of Her Diva Behavior – From Brief Stint in Royals to Hollywood
Meghan Markle has been dogged by rumors of her diva behavior ever since she became a royal.
And now those "difficult" accusations have followed her to Hollywood where she now resides with husband Prince Harry after the pair stepped down from their roles within the British monarchy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Here RadarOnline.com reveals her bullying shame in full, kicking off in May 2018 when she joined the Royal Family.
Working for Harry during his bachelor days was an enjoyable job, but that all changed when Markle came on board.
In December 2018, the first reports of tensions with staff were first reported after it emerged Meghan would send emails at 5am.
These early morning messages began to slowly destroy the lives of junior employees at Kensington Palace eventually leading to Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, to submit a formal complaint.
He allegedly wrote: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.
"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."
Two-and-a-half years later, when Harry and Markle were firmly settled in the U.S., the allegations were made public in March 2021, days before their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which revealed how the Duchess had reduced staff to tears and left them terrified.
Harry and Markle's spokesman said at the time: "Let's just call this what it is – a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."
Fast forward to September 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Markle regularly "belittles people" and is simply "terrible."
A source told the publication: "She's absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."
In January 2025, it was Vanity Fair's turn to speak out, revealing employees working with the Sussexess on their ill-fated Archetypes podcast, as part of their big-money linkup with with Spotify, "took extended breaks" and "needed longterm therapy" after working with Markle.
UK royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed in January the Duchess of Sussex was given the nickname "Eva" while she was working on her podcast Archetypes.
He explained: "This wasn't an engaging pet nickname. The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic 'Queen Bee' starring the ultimate diva herself – Joan Crawford…
"This is because, like the Joan character (Eva Phillips), she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside (Markle)."
The film is about a "manipulative" socialite who "sets out to destroy the lives of all those around her," according to Turner Classic Movies.
Sean also explained that behind-the-scenes staff found it "really difficult" to deal with Meghan because of her mood swings and that she was "quite tough and bossy."
In response to the slew of allegations that have been made against Markle over the years, she has issued a number of official statements denying them at the time.
Defending her management of people, the Sussex-friendly authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their 2020 book Finding Freedom: "Americans can be much more direct, and that often doesn't sit well in the much more refined institution of the monarchy."