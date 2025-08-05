Ozzy Osbourne Was Making Big Business Calls Right Up Until His Death — as He Made Trademark Bid Over 'Prince of Darkness ' Nickname
Ozzy Osbourne was making big business decisions right up until his death, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late rocker, who passed away last month aged 76 after a long illness, filed a request to trademark his "Prince of Darkness" nickname.
Protecting His Nickname
Papers show he made the move on June 13 to protect the nickname.
His U.K.-based firm Monowise sent the application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for "entertainment services, namely providing non-downloadable pre-recorded music via a website."
The company has also asked for trademark protection to sell clothes, games and accessories.
Attorneys at the government-run department have yet to rubber-stamp the requests, although a similar application has been passed by U.K. trademark chiefs.
It was revealed last month how Black Sabbath had trademarked their name in virtual reality.
Ozzy In VR
This means they could appear as holograms, like ABBA, whose London avatar show Voyage has been running since 2022.
The rocker has been referred to as the "Prince of Darkness" since his days in Black Sabbath, and in a 2016 interview, he said the nickname was born out of fans' reactions to the band's unique metal sound.
He said: "When we started gigging way back when, as soon as we started playing this song's opening chords, young girls in the audience would ... freak out. They thought we were Satan's ... friends or something."
Cause Of Death Confirmed
RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday the rocker’s cause of death following his passing on July 22.
In recent years, Osbourne had been battling numerous health conditions, including Parkinson's.
His official death certificate lists "acute myocardial infarction" and "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest" under the cause of death section.
It also listed coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction as "joint causes" of the frontman's death.
The document described his occupation as a "rock legend, songwriter and performer" in a heartwarming nod towards the icon.
Osbourne’s tragic passing comes just weeks after his final performance in his home city of Birmingham in the U.K. — where it all began.
The rocker sang five songs in his own set, with fans waving torches from their phones during Mama, I'm Coming Home.
He finished his performance with Crazy Train, before confetti rained over a packed Villa Park in Birmingham
After a short break, the singer re-entered the stage to join the rest of Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years.
The band performed some of their greatest hits, ending with a rendition of Paranoid.
In his last ever interview, the heavy metal icon said his "final encore" meant "everything."
Osbourne sang with his fellow founding fathers of heavy metal while seated on an iconic black bat throne.
He had previously vowed that it would be his final performance due to his deteriorating health, having opened up about his battle with Parkinson's in 2020.
Back To The Beginning also featured a mega line-up of fellow rock stars, performing their own sets and as a supergroup, and all the profits made will be going to charity.
In another poignant twist, the rocker’s daughter Kelly Osbourne got engaged to her boyfriend Sid Wilson at the veteran rocker's final concert.