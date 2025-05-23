ABBA’s Pain From Nasty Divorces to Nazi Scandals Revealed — After Band is Left Broken by Death of 'Talented and Unique' Member

The surviving members of Swedish supergroup ABBA are mourning the loss of one of their own, RadarOnline.com can report. The band, which endured a bitter breakup in 1982, has suffered through many losses and setbacks both during and after their partnership.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram.com/abba/ Michael B Tretow was 80.

Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad named ABBA for the first letter of their first names. They were one of the most successful acts in the history of popular music and the inspiration for the Broadway musical and subsequent film franchise based on their song Mama Mia! While no longer touring together, all four have spoken out after the loss of their friend and fellow musician Michael B Tretow, who also served as the band's sound engineer. Tretow, who died earlier this week at the age of 80, was a prominent figure in Swedish music for decades and worked closely with the band at the height of their popularity. His loss is just the latest in what has become a tragic legacy for the rockers.

Article continues below advertisement

Touching Tributes

Source: mega The band was a powerhouse in the 70s.

In a series of touching tributes, Benny said: "You meant more to us four in ABBA than anyone else. Our music lives on, it seems, and you are the one who made it timeless." Bjorn went onto say: "His significance for ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was a warm, generous person and a good friend. Thanks, Micke, for all the laughs!' Anni-Frid said: "For us, you are forever part of the ABBA sound, and you will never be forgotten!" While Agnetha added: "We are sad now, a talented and unique person has left us. Sleep well Micke, you are in our hearts forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Highs and Lows

Source: mega Their music was turned into the musical 'Mama Mia!'

In 1974, ABBA rocketed to fame with its huge hit Waterloo. For a while, it was a love-fest on and off the music charts, as Agnetha was married to Björn and Benny was hitched to Anni-Frid. However, the unions wouldn't last, as Benny and Anni-Frid divorced, followed by Björn and Agetha just a few years later. A source said "Many believed Björn was seeing (future wife) Lena behind Agnetha’s back — that he was cheating on her!" The failed marriage inspired Björn to write the hit ballad 'The Winner Takes It All.'" Meanwhile, Agnetha suffered a host of personal disasters, including failed love affairs — and a terrible traffic accident in 1983 when she was thrown out the window of a bus on a solo tour. She was further devastated by the suicide of her mother in 1994.

Stalkers and Worse

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.