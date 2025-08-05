Katy Perry to Be Grilled Over Chris Pratt Rental Rumors in $15M Mansion Court Battle

Katy Perry is headed back to court, and this time, she’ll be under oath answering questions about Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger amid her ongoing real estate war over a $15million Santa Barbara mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal. We exclusively reported on the bitter lawsuit between Perry and Carl Westcott, the 85-year-old businessman who sold the home to the Firework singer's team in 2020 and now wants out of the deal, claiming he was mentally impaired at the time due to post-surgery painkillers.

Article continues below advertisement

New A-Listers Dragged Into Legal Battle

Source: MEGA The singer will be answering questions about Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger under oath.

Article continues below advertisement

Westcott filed suit shortly after the paperwork was signed, but in November 2023, the judge ruled in Perry’s favor, declaring the deal valid. The deed was officially transferred to Perry’s LLC in May 2024. However, the legal drama is far from over. Now, court filings reveal the pop star will be grilled about a June report alleging Pratt, 46, and Schwarzenegger, 35, recently moved into the lavish 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,285 square-foot estate. The 40-year-old denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the sale was valid.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry's Legal Battle Escalates

Source: MEGA Insiders claimed the couple is waiting for Perry's tour to end to split.

Article continues below advertisement

The trial is now moving into phase two, where Perry will testify about the damages she believes she’s owed. Her legal team claims she’s entitled to $3.5million in lost rental income from September 2020 to March 2024, the period she was unable to access the home. In addition, they’re demanding $2.2million for repairs due to alleged damage and deferred maintenance. Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi, claims expert inspections in early 2024 uncovered major issues with the property, including nearly $1 million in flood damage and foundational cracks from a fallen tree. The California Gurls hitmaker's team argues the $15million price tag was based on the home’s 2020 condition, and that Westcott shouldn’t benefit from shoddy upkeep while the lawsuit dragged on. They also plan to seek nearly $3million in legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Perry claims she's owed millions in legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Westcott’s camp has pushed back, denying any new damage occurred and accusing Perry of inflating her claims. They say Perry initially claimed $3.25million in damages, then "suddenly" added $2.29 million in new costs after the court ruled she had to pay $9million of the $15million price, with the remaining $6million pending resolution.

Article continues below advertisement

His lawyers argue the numbers conveniently match, stating in filings, "Perry’s game is clear... she is trying to add $2.29million in 'new damages' which brings her total damages claim up to $5.4million, an amount close to the $6million she still owes." The second phase of the mansion trial is scheduled to begin on August 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Different Things On Her Mind

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Perry's love life is also up in the air after she was seen on a date with Justin Trudeau.