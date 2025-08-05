Inmate Rebellion at Texas 'Club Fed' Now Home to Ghislaine Maxwell — as Cellmates Tell of Their 'Disgust' She Got Transferred to Their Minimum-Security Lockup

The British socialite, who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping the predator groom and abuse underage girls, was recently relocated from a Florida prison to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, often dubbed "Club Fed" for its relaxed atmosphere and minimum security

Julie Howell, currently serving 12 months for theft, said: “Every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here. This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime.”

Howell also warned how Maxwell’s presence has created a dangerous atmosphere.

She added: “We have heard there are threats against her life, and many of us are worried about our own safety because she's here."