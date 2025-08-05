Your tip
Inmate Rebellion at Texas 'Club Fed' Now Home to Ghislaine Maxwell — as Cellmates Tell of Their 'Disgust' She Got Transferred to Their Minimum-Security Lockup

Ghislaine Maxwell has fellow inmates at her new prison already furious about her transfer.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to a cushy minimum-security prison in Texas has triggered outrage inside the facility, with inmates furious the convicted sex trafficker is now sharing space with non-violent offenders.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former madame of Jeffrey Epstein was relocated after a two-hour interview with Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

From Jet Set To 'Club Fed'

Maxwell is hoping for a pardon or any type of 'relief' from her 20-year prison sentence.

The British socialite, who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping the predator groom and abuse underage girls, was recently relocated from a Florida prison to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, often dubbed "Club Fed" for its relaxed atmosphere and minimum security

Julie Howell, currently serving 12 months for theft, said: “Every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here. This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders. Human trafficking is a violent crime.”

Howell also warned how Maxwell’s presence has created a dangerous atmosphere.

She added: “We have heard there are threats against her life, and many of us are worried about our own safety because she's here."

The relocation comes amid reports that Maxwell is actively trying to cut a deal with federal prosecutors.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maxwell recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for nine hours over two days in what insiders suspect was a preliminary step toward cooperation.

The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly commented on the decision to transfer Maxwell.

Epstein's former girlfriend's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, confirmed the move but refused to provide further details.

Famous Faces at Camp Bryan

Maxwell is now housed with high-profile inmates, including Elizabeth Holmes
Maxwell is now housed with high-profile inmates, including Elizabeth Holmes.

Maxwell is now housed with high-profile inmates, including Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos CEO convicted of defrauding investors, and Jen Shah, the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star serving time for a telemarketing scam.

“It’s one of the best prisons for anyone to go to,” said Josh Lepird to The Houston Chronicle. Lepird is the regional VP for the prison officers’ union that oversees Camp Bryan.

“When you hear people say ‘Club Fed,’ they’re talking about places like FPC Bryan.”

Lepird noted that inmates typically land in such camps when they have shorter sentences but added: “If someone is a cooperating witness, they can request a lower security level."

Questions Abound About Trump's Role

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at fashion event
Trump has brushed off his friendship with Maxwell's former partner Epstein.

Maxwell isn’t scheduled for release until 2037, but her sudden downgrade in prison conditions is raising eyebrows.

Adding to the intrigue, Donald Trump addressed growing rumors that Maxwell may be eyeing a pardon.

“I’m allowed to do it, but nobody’s asked me to do it,” Trump told Newsmax in an interview. “I know nothing about it. I don’t know anything about the case, but I know I have the right to do it.”

Radar previously reported on the “cushy” amenities at Camp Bryan, where Maxwell now enjoys dorm-style housing, a vegan commissary menu, and even access to beauty products and yard workouts with fellow headline-making inmates.

Maxwell was relocated to a new prison to serve her sentence.

