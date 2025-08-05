'Deb Deserved Better': Hugh Jackman's One-Time Pal Breaks Ranks to Tell of His Ex-Wife's Torment Over Sutton Foster Betrayal
Deborra-Lee Furness' longtime friend has blown the lid off the actress' split from ex-husband Hugh Jackman.
Actress and singer Tottie Goldsmith said her friend has endured "a very, very tough few years" and "deserved better" from her husband of 27 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Traumatic Journey of Betrayal'
Furness and her inner circle have remained mostly tight-lipped since the former couple announced their divorce in a joint statement in September 2023.
Less than a year later, the Wolverine star, 56, was romantically linked to Tony winner Sutton Foster, 50.
She finally broke her silence in May, saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."
Now that the multi-million dollar divorce has been finalized, Goldsmith has come forward and revealed the true depth of Furness' "traumatic journey."
'Extraordinarily Painful'
Goldsmith reportedly said: "It's been a very, very tough few years for her – extraordinarily painful. Yet she stayed silent which is always very difficult, especially when everything played out in public.
"She's been so graceful, that's the word, dignified and classy."
Furness met Goldsmith in drama class nearly 50 years ago, and while the Chantoozies star was aware of the ups and downs in her friend's marriage over the years, news of her separation still came as a shock.
Insensitive Jackman
Furness' pal said: "Women understood her pain, being blindsided like that. She thought she had a perfect marriage – and it wasn't.
"It would've been good if she'd been the first one to know there were troubles. I think that was the toughest thing."
As for Jackman moving on so quickly with Foster, Goldsmith slammed The Greatest Showman star for being so insensitive.
She said: "Why didn't they talk if there were these big issues? I always loved Hugh, but he didn't handle this in the way I would have imagined, to be honest.
"People fall out of love, marriages fall apart, whatever it might be, but the way you go about it makes the person."
Now, Goldsmith is said to be focused on supporting Furness as she heals from the nearly three-decade-long chapter in her life coming to a close.
Goldsmith said: "Deborra-Lee is one of the most extraordinary women I know.
"We've lived with each other, holidayed together, and I know her, heart and soul. I speak to her a lot on FaceTime and we chat for ages."
Furness' friend gushed over her as she noted the 69-year-old will find love again someday, adding: "I feel she will, definitely. I think she has really shone and helped other women, leading by example.
"She's beautiful and so much fun."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed John Travolta has offered Furness a shoulder to cry on.
A source explained: "They've been friends for a long time – and if you go back a long way, there is a friendship there already, so it's not like she's doing this out of nowhere.
"Now that she’s finally free, she’s set on building a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John … and hopefully more. After all, she’s single, she looks fantastic and has a lot of good in her, which some people can’t rightly say about Hugh right now.
"She’s come out of this divorce smelling like a rose. Friends have been telling her she deserves better and is well rid of Hugh."