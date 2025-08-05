Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hugh Jackman

'Deb Deserved Better': Hugh Jackman's One-Time Pal Breaks Ranks to Tell of His Ex-Wife's Torment Over Sutton Foster Betrayal

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness' friend said she deserved better from husband of 27 years, Hugh Jackman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Deborra-Lee Furness' longtime friend has blown the lid off the actress' split from ex-husband Hugh Jackman.

Actress and singer Tottie Goldsmith said her friend has endured "a very, very tough few years" and "deserved better" from her husband of 27 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'Traumatic Journey of Betrayal'

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness broke her silence in May on the 'traumatic journey of betrayal' she endured since her split from Jackman.

Furness and her inner circle have remained mostly tight-lipped since the former couple announced their divorce in a joint statement in September 2023.

Less than a year later, the Wolverine star, 56, was romantically linked to Tony winner Sutton Foster, 50.

She finally broke her silence in May, saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."

Now that the multi-million dollar divorce has been finalized, Goldsmith has come forward and revealed the true depth of Furness' "traumatic journey."

Article continues below advertisement

'Extraordinarily Painful'

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

Jackman started dating Foster less than a year after separating from Furness.

Goldsmith reportedly said: "It's been a very, very tough few years for her – extraordinarily painful. Yet she stayed silent which is always very difficult, especially when everything played out in public.

"She's been so graceful, that's the word, dignified and classy."

Furness met Goldsmith in drama class nearly 50 years ago, and while the Chantoozies star was aware of the ups and downs in her friend's marriage over the years, news of her separation still came as a shock.

Article continues below advertisement

Insensitive Jackman

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Tottie Goldsmith questioned why Jackman didn't talk to Furness about 'big issues' plaguing their marriage.

Furness' pal said: "Women understood her pain, being blindsided like that. She thought she had a perfect marriage – and it wasn't.

"It would've been good if she'd been the first one to know there were troubles. I think that was the toughest thing."

As for Jackman moving on so quickly with Foster, Goldsmith slammed The Greatest Showman star for being so insensitive.

She said: "Why didn't they talk if there were these big issues? I always loved Hugh, but he didn't handle this in the way I would have imagined, to be honest.

"People fall out of love, marriages fall apart, whatever it might be, but the way you go about it makes the person."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Hugh Jackman
Source: MEGA

Goldsmith said Jackman 'didn't handle this in the way I would have imagined.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Cancer Battle: 'RHOBH' Alum Cries Deadly Disease Is 'Payback' For 'Having An Affair with Horse Trainer'

photo of Howard Stern

Howard Stern's Radio Show 'To Be Canceled' After $100M Contract Wraps Up — After Iconic Shock Jock Was Accused Of 'Making Fake Twitter Accounts' To Snag A-List Guests

Now, Goldsmith is said to be focused on supporting Furness as she heals from the nearly three-decade-long chapter in her life coming to a close.

Goldsmith said: "Deborra-Lee is one of the most extraordinary women I know.

"We've lived with each other, holidayed together, and I know her, heart and soul. I speak to her a lot on FaceTime and we chat for ages."

Furness' friend gushed over her as she noted the 69-year-old will find love again someday, adding: "I feel she will, definitely. I think she has really shone and helped other women, leading by example.

"She's beautiful and so much fun."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders claimed John Travolta has offered Furness a shoulder to cry on.

A source explained: "They've been friends for a long time – and if you go back a long way, there is a friendship there already, so it's not like she's doing this out of nowhere.

"Now that she’s finally free, she’s set on building a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John … and hopefully more. After all, she’s single, she looks fantastic and has a lot of good in her, which some people can’t rightly say about Hugh right now.

"She’s come out of this divorce smelling like a rose. Friends have been telling her she deserves better and is well rid of Hugh."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.