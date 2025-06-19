EXCLUSIVE: Married to a Fraud! Hugh Jackman's Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Finally Breaks Her Silence on 27 Years of 'Torment'
Nearly two years ago when Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced the shocking news that they'd split after 27 years of marriage, their tone was cordial – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it was sham to cover up the actor's wife's pain and rage, which is only now coming to the surface.
In a joint statement, they wrote about feeling "blessed to share almost three decades together" in a "wonderful, loving marriage," sharing how they were separating "to pursue our individual growth" on "shifting" journeys and vowing to "undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness."
They also insisted: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."
Until now.
On May 23, Furness finally filed for divorce.
Four days later, the 69-year-old issued a statement of her own. This time, she was taking a clear swipe at the Deadpool & Wolverine star. Five months earlier, the 56-year-old had gone public with two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, 50, amid claims they'd fallen for each other while costarring in The Music Man on Broadway in 2022.
"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness began, calling the split "a profound wound that cuts deep."
After remaining quiet out of respect for their kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19, and during tricky divorce negotiations with Hugh over their reported $387 million fortune, the former actress is ready to tell her story.
"Now that their divorce deal is done" – and only awaiting a judge's sign-off, a source told RadarOnline.com, "if she wants to speak out, she can."
Sharing Her Pain
Jackman's publicly stayed silent but "is in knots" over Furness’ scathing statement, said the source.
They said: "He wasn't expecting that and has been complaining about how betrayed he feels, which Deb thinks is pretty rich."
After gushing about each other for months, Jackman and Foster, friends since the early 2000s, confirmed their romance in January 2025, walking hand-in-hand in NYC. Months later, they were spotted moving her boxes into his apartment.
"He's right to be worried," added our source, warning: "Deb's holding all the cards."
And she's started to play them.
In the wake of her statement – in which she pointedly talked about "living within your own integrity, values and boundaries" – a news outlet in the former couple's native Australia reported she's been keeping a "divorce diary" – and is considering a tell-all book detailing her heartbreaking split and the drama that's followed.
The source confirmed offers have been pouring in.
They said: "Friends are urging her to do it. It would provide closure and also send a message to the world – and her kids – that she's going to stand up for herself."
Target For Rage
"Hugh moving on with Sutton so quickly was the last straw for Deb," added the source. "It confirmed all her worst suspicions and changed the entire dynamic of their split."
While initially planning to keep things amicable, she snapped, continued the source. "He's treated her like garbage and acted like a fraud – at least, in many of her friends' eyes, considering his good-guy reputation, and it's hard for her to disagree."
Jackman and the Bunheads actress – who last October ended her 10-year marriage to Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, 54 – grew close during The Music Man's yearlong run.
"We hang out in my dressing room before every show and just catch up," Sutton said in 2022, gushing: "That's been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I've made this wonderful new friend."
Complicating matters, their families had become close.
In an interview with Vogue the same year, Foster, who shares 8-year-old daughter Emily with Ted, revealed they often gathered on days off, even spending holidays together.
"(Jackman's) now become one of my best friends," she said.
Sexuality Gossip
After so many years of marriage, Furness, said the source "chose to think the best of Hugh."
According to reports, X-Men star Jackman has maintained that he and Sutton didn't get together until after his marriage ended, but that's "still a gray area for Deb," said the source, pointing to allegations the stage stars were engaged in what one outlet branded "an emotional affair."
When Jackman and Foster began stepping out in a series of PDA-filled outings this year, Furness said. "Seeing them gallivanting around was a real kick in the teeth," said the source.
"She suffered so much heartache when she and Hugh split, it's only natural to want to hit back."
It's not just the way the marriage ended that upsets her.
"It's also the way she's been cast aside and painted as this fringe figure in his success story, when she actually propped him up for decades," added the source.
Indeed, when they met on the set of the Australian drama Correlli in 1995 – they wed less than a year later – Jackman was fresh out of drama school while Furness was the bigger, established star.
But her ambitions took a backseat, the source confirmed, as the Logan actor broke into Hollywood and saw his star begin to rise.
"She gave up so much for him," said the insider, adding: "She sacrificed her career for this man and their kids, and this is how he repaid her?"
Plagued By Rumors
There were challenges during their marriage, too – including years of rumors about Jackman's sexuality, which tormented Furness. "If he was gay, fine, he would say he's gay. It's annoying because it's not true," she told Australia's 60 Minutes in 2013.
Jackman believes speculation took off after he shared an onstage kiss with Tony winner Jarrod Emick, 55, in 2003's The Boy From Oz, in which he played openly gay singer Peter Allen. The two-time Tony winner chose to brush off the claims but admitted they were upsetting for his wife. "I get frustrated for Deb," he said, "'cause I see Deb go, 'Ah, this is just crazy'"
Knowing some people believed she was part of "some arrangement, some glorified beard arrangement," was "humiliating," for the mom of two, added the source.
They went on: "She had to live with that for many years. It affected her self-esteem and was insulting beyond belief."
Another source of agony during their marriage was Jackman's 13-years-older spouse finding it impossible to physically measure up to her buff, gym-rat husband, insiders told us.
Jackman's childhood friend Gus Worland tried to be diplomatic on an Australian radio show on May 29 about the pair's split.
The actor, he said, "is going along well."
He added: "(Jackman's) moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well."
Now, knowing Deb has more to say, Hugh is "terrified," said the source.
A tell-all book "is his worst nightmare," they added.
The source said: "He's such a private figure and doesn't want their kids caught in the middle of anything like that."
He also wants an uncomplicated future with Foster.
"She's doing her best to keep Hugh calm and not allow him to get too upset or wound up by all this," our insider said.
They added: "She's trying to settle her own divorce, too, and is encouraging him to stay positive and look to the future.
"She's confident they'll get through all this drama together soon enough."