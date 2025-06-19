EXCLUSIVE: Married to a Fraud! Hugh Jackman's Spurned Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Finally Breaks Her Silence on 27 Years of 'Torment'

Nearly two years ago when Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced the shocking news that they'd split after 27 years of marriage, their tone was cordial – but RadarOnline.com can reveal it was sham to cover up the actor's wife's pain and rage, which is only now coming to the surface.

In a joint statement, they wrote about feeling "blessed to share almost three decades together" in a "wonderful, loving marriage," sharing how they were separating "to pursue our individual growth" on "shifting" journeys and vowing to "undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness."

They also insisted: "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

Until now.

On May 23, Furness finally filed for divorce.

Four days later, the 69-year-old issued a statement of her own. This time, she was taking a clear swipe at the Deadpool & Wolverine star. Five months earlier, the 56-year-old had gone public with two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, 50, amid claims they'd fallen for each other while costarring in The Music Man on Broadway in 2022.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness began, calling the split "a profound wound that cuts deep."

After remaining quiet out of respect for their kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19, and during tricky divorce negotiations with Hugh over their reported $387 million fortune, the former actress is ready to tell her story.

"Now that their divorce deal is done" – and only awaiting a judge's sign-off, a source told RadarOnline.com, "if she wants to speak out, she can."