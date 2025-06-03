Hugh Jackman 'Begged' by New Lover Sutton Foster to Stop Trying to 'Force' Creation of Blended Family Amid His Brutal Divorce Fight

Hugh Jackman's new leading lady, Sutton Foster, has reportedly "begged" him to "stop forcing" the creation of a blended family amid his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jackman, 56, is said to be pushing Foster, 50, to develop a close bond with his two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19, whom he shares with Furness.

But sources claimed Foster, who shares 7-year-old adopted daughter Emily with ex-husband Ted Griffin, told the Wolverine star to stop pushing the delicate situation.