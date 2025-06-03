Hugh Jackman 'Begged' by New Lover Sutton Foster to Stop Trying to 'Force' Creation of Blended Family Amid His Brutal Divorce Fight
Hugh Jackman's new leading lady, Sutton Foster, has reportedly "begged" him to "stop forcing" the creation of a blended family amid his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jackman, 56, is said to be pushing Foster, 50, to develop a close bond with his two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19, whom he shares with Furness.
But sources claimed Foster, who shares 7-year-old adopted daughter Emily with ex-husband Ted Griffin, told the Wolverine star to stop pushing the delicate situation.
Foster's Request
An insider reportedly shared: "It was Oscar's birthday recently and Ava's is coming up in July and Hugh couldn't see an issue with wanting to include 'his other half.'"
Meanwhile, the source claimed Foster was anxious over meeting her boyfriend's 19-year-old daughter and believed it would be better for all parties if they waited until after Jackman and Furness' divorce had been finalized, and tensions had settled.
Foster's reservations about rushing into blending their families come after Furness opened up about her "traumatic journey of betrayal."
Furness' Blistering Statement
Furness reportedly said: "My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.
"It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.
"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."
She continued: "I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.
"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom."
'Divorce Diary'
She added the "one thing" she has taken away from her divorce journey is "that none of this is personal."
Meanwhile, sources claimed Furness is planning to write a tell-all after her divorce is finalized.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources close to Furness say her memoir will be her opportunity to tell her side of the story and will be in the format of a "divorce diary."
Insiders said: "Deb's been desperate to have her side of the story out there. She's been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this roller coaster divorce.
"As soon as her lawyers allow it, she will be talking to publishers about a deal."
The insider said: "Deborrah-Lee is frustrated
"It’s rare for her to take a step like this, but it’s aggravating to have no voice while Hugh can do whatever he wants."
Jackman was said to be "extremely disappointed" following his ex-wife's lengthy statement about her feelings of "betrayal," as he was under the impression there was an "understanding" that they would not talk negatively about one another in public.