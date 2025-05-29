Hugh Jackman's Real Reaction Revealed After Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Broke Secret Deal' Amid Estranged Pair's Bruising Divorce Battle

Following the divorce filing, Furness released a shocking statement saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

She ended her statement by explaining throughout the experience, she learned "that none of this is personal."

Furness added: "We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful."