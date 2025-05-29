Your tip
Hugh Jackman's Real Reaction Revealed After Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Broke Secret Deal' Amid Estranged Pair's Bruising Divorce Battle

Photo of Hugh Jackman and Deborra
Source: MEGA

The couple was married for nearly three decades before their split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 29 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman's real reaction to his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, breaking their "secret deal" has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Hollywood couple officially ended their marriage after battling over their $250million fortune for months – which eventually turned for the worse when the actor hard-launched his new romance.

Deb's 'Betrayal'

hugh jackman devastated ex wife deborra lee furness flee australia
Source: MEGA

Furness released the bombshell statement after the divorce filing.

Following the divorce filing, Furness released a shocking statement saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

She ended her statement by explaining throughout the experience, she learned "that none of this is personal."

Furness added: "We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful."

Hugh's Disappointment

hugh jackman cozy nepo baby sidelining sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Jackman has been left feeling 'extremely disappointed.'

Following the statement, Jackman has been left feeling "extremely disappointed" because he believed they had an "understanding" they would not publicly speak about one another in a negative light.

A DailyMail source said: "Hugh was extremely disappointed after reading what his ex had said.

"There was no stipulation that she could not address this, but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press. She got around this by not naming him – instead focusing on how she felt."

hugh jackman deborra lee split separated after nearly three decades
Source: LRNYC / MEGA

Furness filed for divorce in New York on May 23, 2025.

Furness filed for divorce in New York on May 23, 2025, but announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Following the divorce announcement, the couple didn't file for divorce as they were struggling to split their $250million fortune because they didn't sign a prenup decades ago.

However, after their battle turned nasty, Furness finally reached a stage where she could file because Jackman "caved in to all of her divorce requests."

The site's source added: "Hugh knows that he cannot change anything, and it is unfortunate that Deb feels the way she did given the fact that he caved in to all of her divorce requests."

It's Over!

hugh jackman divorce sutton foster marriage
Source: MEGA

The divorce will officially be final once a judge signs off.

Earlier this week, the DailyMail.com revealed Furness filed for divorce, which included "a notice concerning continuation of health care coverage, a proposed qualified medical child support order, a New York state case registry form, the settlement, a proposed judgment of divorce, and certificate of dissolution."

The divorce will officially be final once a judge signs off.

According to the site's source: "A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment.

"There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement, but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.

"There is not going to be any drama with this, gives (the) closure that she needed."

Photo of Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman.
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman has been dating Sutton Foster.

