Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Blockbuster $250MILLION Divorce Battle Erupts — As Scorned Wife Declares 'I Want What I'm Owed'

Split photo of Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is said to want more of ex-husband Hugh Jackman's fortune.

Profile Image

April 10 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' divorce has erupted as the exes battle over a $250million fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With no prenuptial agreement in place, sources claimed Furness, 69, has demanded she be paid what she deserves after 27 years of marriage.

hugh jackman devastated ex wife deborra lee furness flee australia
Source: MEGA

Jackman and Furness split in September 2023 after 27-years of marriage.

After splitting in September 2023, Jackman, 56, and Furness were scheduled to finalize their divorce in January.

But the seemingly amicable divorce came to a grinding halt as the 69-year-old is looking to walk away with a bigger chunk of the Wolverine star's millions.

An insider revealed: "Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they're struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets."

hugh jackman wife deborra lee furness planning explosive reunion crisis talks to solve co parenting issues
Source: MEGA

The ex-couple are said to be at odds with each other over how to split their assets.

The source continued: "Deb feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer."

A separate source noted Furness' change in tone has happened within the last few months as Jackman has taken his new relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster public.

Jackman and Foster, 50, were first romantically linked in October, one year after he and Furness announced their split. As rumors of their romance intensified, Jackman and Foster were photographed as a couple for the first time in January.

hugh jackman divorce sutton foster marriage
Source: MEGA

Sources said Furness' tactics changed after Jackman took his relationship with Sutton Foster public.

An insider close to the Australian actress revealed: "Deb went into this divorce not knowing there was a third party involved.

"Even though Hugh realizes she may not have been so nice during that first year of negotiations if she'd known Sutton would soon appear on the scene."

Adding to the complications are reports that Jackman and Furness did not sign a prenup agreement when they married in 1996.

The first source explained: "(They) are cordial to each other, but they are no longer friends. They put their differences aside to co-parent."

hugh jackman devastated ex wife deborra lee furness flee australia
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Furness believes she's 'entitled' to more money than what Jackman is offering..

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jackman and Furness were said to be planning a family meeting in New York to discuss how to co-parent their two adult children – Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Our source said the ex-couple have "very little interest in waging a public war against each other," but the meeting could be "explosive," as Furness feels burned by Jackman publicly flaunting his new relationship.

They explained: "They all live in New York, and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities and, heaven forbid, some tough times. It's going to be much more fun and easier if they’re all getting along.

"These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss, and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for too long."

Our insider added: "But saying that, Deborra has been deeply hurt by the break-up of her marriage, and that could make for some explosive conversations with Hugh."

The former couple were said to no longer be on speaking terms after he took his relationship with the 50-year-old actress public.

