Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'Sharpening Pencil' to Write 'Brutal Tell-All Memoir' in Form of 'Divorce Diary'
Hugh Jackman's ex is set to tell all about her crumbling marriage to the Wolverine star and his relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster that drove them apart, RadarOnline.com can report
After drawing it out for two years, Deborra-Lee Furness finally filed for divorce last month.
Dear Diary
Furness filed for divorce in New York on May 23, 2025, but announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
Now, sources close to the 69-year-old reveal she is preparing to tell her side of the story in the format of a "divorce diary."
"Deb’s been desperate to have her side of the story out there," the insider said. "She’s been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this roller coaster divorce."
Furness is reportedly awaiting just one last step before spilling her tea.
"As soon as her lawyers allow it, she will be talking to publishers about a deal," the source added.
Frustrated Furness
Furness has already fired the first shot in the messy aftermath of her separation from 56-year-old Jackman. Following her divorce filing, she released a shocking statement saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.
"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.
"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."
The insider said this wasn't what Furness wanted, but she had little choice.
"Deborrah-Lee is frustrated," the source revealed. "It’s rare for her to take a step like this, but it’s aggravating to have no voice while Hugh can do whatever he wants."
Jackman's Reply
For his part, Jackman was left feeling "extremely disappointed" after his ex's lengthy post, as he believed they had an "understanding" they would not publicly speak about one another in a negative light.
Another source said: "Hugh was extremely disappointed after reading what his ex had said.
"There was no stipulation that she could not address this, but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press. She got around this by not naming him, instead focusing on how she felt."
Finalizing the Divorce
Following the divorce announcement, the couple didn't file for divorce as they were struggling to split their $250million fortune because they didn't sign a prenup decades ago.
However, after their battle turned nasty, Furness finally reached a stage where she could file because Jackman "caved in to all of her divorce requests."
The insider added: "Hugh knows that he cannot change anything, and it is unfortunate that Deb feels the way she does, given the fact that he caved in to all of her divorce requests."