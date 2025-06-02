Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'Sharpening Pencil' to Write 'Brutal Tell-All Memoir' in Form of 'Divorce Diary'

Furness has already fired the first shot in the messy aftermath of her separation from 56-year-old Jackman. Following her divorce filing, she released a shocking statement saying: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

The insider said this wasn't what Furness wanted, but she had little choice.

"Deborrah-Lee is frustrated," the source revealed. "It’s rare for her to take a step like this, but it’s aggravating to have no voice while Hugh can do whatever he wants."