Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Cancer Battle: 'RHOBH' Alum Cries Deadly Disease Is 'Payback' For 'Having An Affair with Horse Trainer'

After keeping quiet about the alleged affair for more than a year to protect her family, Mellencamp, 44, finally opened up on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.

"I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes," the reality star confessed.

"To this day, does it still hurt my heart, and I wonder if that's why it got cancer?" she asked. "Yes, like it was my payback."

Through tears, Mellencamp noted: "Nothing goes without payment."