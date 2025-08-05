Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Cancer Battle: 'RHOBH' Alum Cries Deadly Disease Is 'Payback' For 'Having An Affair with Horse Trainer'

Composite photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA; @simonschroeder85/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp addressed her long-rumored affair with horse trainer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Teddi Mellencamp has seemingly confessed to having a much-rumored affair during her marriage to estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star openly wondered if the cancer that is ravaging her body is some form of karma for having an affair with her then-married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder.

Article continues below advertisement

Split photos of Teddi Mellencamp.
Source: MEGA;@TEDDIMELLENCAMP/INSTAGRAM

Mellencamp shared a vulnerable photo of the scars on her head after brain surgery.

After keeping quiet about the alleged affair for more than a year to protect her family, Mellencamp, 44, finally opened up on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.

"I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes," the reality star confessed.

"To this day, does it still hurt my heart, and I wonder if that's why it got cancer?" she asked. "Yes, like it was my payback."

Through tears, Mellencamp noted: "Nothing goes without payment."

Article continues below advertisement

Dulling the Pain

photo of Terri Mellencamp
Source: youtube.com/@jamiekernlimaofficial

The 'RHOBH' alum broke down on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show'

She then seemed to blame the affair on the cancer itself, using her disease as an excuse for things she did "out of (her) better judgment."

Mellencamp shared: "I think I was so sick during that stage — ’cause remember how I told you there were months of headaches and stuff like that — I was looking for comfort anywhere I could get it.

"I felt so much pain. I felt so sick. I didn’t go to the doctors. I just felt some certain kind of way, and the pain was so much that I had gotten to the point of, like, almost hating waking up in the morning, which I had never been that kind of person."

Article continues below advertisement

Divorce Proceedings

Mellencamp is accused of still being married to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, when she had her affair
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp is accused of still being married to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, when she had her affair

Mellencamp announced her split from Arroyave last November after 13 years of marriage.

At the time of her split, the former reality star took to Instagram to explain her decision: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and well-being throughout this new chapter."

She added: "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the two put their separation on hold – a move she thanked him for.

"I always knew he’d do the right thing by me," Mellencamp realized. "If he wanted to, he could still be filing and finishing this divorce off right now."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Howard Stern

Howard Stern's Radio Show 'To Be Canceled' After $100M Contract Wraps Up — After Iconic Shock Jock Was Accused Of 'Making Fake Twitter Accounts' To Snag A-List Guests

Photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Goes Off On Doctors Over No Autopsy Performed On Late Father and Hints At Conspiracy Theory Following WWE Icon's Fatal Heart Attack

Cancer Shock

Mellencamp confessed she's 'fighting for her life' and also for her 'family's life and all the people I love.'
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp confessed she's 'fighting for her life' and also for her 'family's life and all the people I love.'

Fans were left in shock earlier this year after Mellencamp revealed she has stage 4 cancer. Just days after announcing all her tumors had shrunk or vanished, Mellencamp shared a raw photo of her head and back scars – exposing the brutal toll of her health battle.

Mellencamp put her head on display, as it was partially shaved and marked with visible brain surgery scars.

"It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors, the size of plums in my brain and lungs," she wrote in the caption at the time. "When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmth rush through my body and felt so much peace."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.