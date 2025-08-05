Teddi Mellencamp's Heartbreaking Cancer Battle: 'RHOBH' Alum Cries Deadly Disease Is 'Payback' For 'Having An Affair with Horse Trainer'
Teddi Mellencamp has seemingly confessed to having a much-rumored affair during her marriage to estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star openly wondered if the cancer that is ravaging her body is some form of karma for having an affair with her then-married horse trainer, Simon Schroeder.
After keeping quiet about the alleged affair for more than a year to protect her family, Mellencamp, 44, finally opened up on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.
"I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes," the reality star confessed.
"To this day, does it still hurt my heart, and I wonder if that's why it got cancer?" she asked. "Yes, like it was my payback."
Through tears, Mellencamp noted: "Nothing goes without payment."
Dulling the Pain
She then seemed to blame the affair on the cancer itself, using her disease as an excuse for things she did "out of (her) better judgment."
Mellencamp shared: "I think I was so sick during that stage — ’cause remember how I told you there were months of headaches and stuff like that — I was looking for comfort anywhere I could get it.
"I felt so much pain. I felt so sick. I didn’t go to the doctors. I just felt some certain kind of way, and the pain was so much that I had gotten to the point of, like, almost hating waking up in the morning, which I had never been that kind of person."
Divorce Proceedings
Mellencamp announced her split from Arroyave last November after 13 years of marriage.
At the time of her split, the former reality star took to Instagram to explain her decision: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and well-being throughout this new chapter."
She added: "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward."
However, the two put their separation on hold – a move she thanked him for.
"I always knew he’d do the right thing by me," Mellencamp realized. "If he wanted to, he could still be filing and finishing this divorce off right now."
Cancer Shock
Fans were left in shock earlier this year after Mellencamp revealed she has stage 4 cancer. Just days after announcing all her tumors had shrunk or vanished, Mellencamp shared a raw photo of her head and back scars – exposing the brutal toll of her health battle.
Mellencamp put her head on display, as it was partially shaved and marked with visible brain surgery scars.
"It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors, the size of plums in my brain and lungs," she wrote in the caption at the time. "When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmth rush through my body and felt so much peace."