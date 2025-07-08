Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hugh Jackman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman 'Set to Rub Spurned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness' Face in It' By Holding Blow-Out Wedding In Her Australian Homeland

hugh jackman blow out wedding australia deborra lee split
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is planning a blow-out wedding in Australia after splitting from his ex Deborra-Lee Furness, right, before getting together with his bride-to-be Sutton Foster, left.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lovebirds Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are dead set on getting hitched once their divorces are finalized – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's ready to rub it in the face of ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, with a made-for-camera I-told-you-so ceremony.

The Broadway's biggest open secret – which she still chaser-gushed while with his affair partner while raising their kids – Jackman and Foster, 50, are both moving on after a 27-year marriage that ended with Furness, 68, the former producer. The couple announced their separation after 2023 after Hugh filed the final divorce last fall.

Article continues below advertisement

Beach Paradise

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman blow out wedding australia deborra lee split
Source: MEGA

Jackman wants a beachside 'I do' moment with Foster.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources told RadarOnline.com the idea of a blow-out beachside wedding came from the Aussie actor himself, who has since reconnected with Sutton and is fully smitten. "They're already making plans to remarry, their daughter, openly."

In the meantime, the duo has been looking at options for a wedding venue – and the main idea is seen as a dream destination.

"Australia will always be home for Hugh, no matter where he lives, no matter who he's with," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Going For Broke

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman blow out wedding australia deborra lee split
Source: MEGA

Furness is vowing to 'blow out' Jackman's bank account over his betrayal.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "He has the heart and soul of the people. And it's where most of his family is, he truly hasn't ruled out raising more kids."

Jackman's favorite place is Byron Bay – the beautiful and iconic surf town that would substitute Deb for wedding of ideas as her territory."

RadarOnline.com previously revealed Furness is vowing to get even with Jackman by blowing out his bank betrayal and sharing his darkest secrets.

Article continues below advertisement

Bay Dreams

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
ariel winter wears wig catch sex predators undercover role

EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter Changes Career to Become Predator Catcher — With 'Modern Family' Actress Donning Wig to Snare Pedophile Sex Beasts in Undercover Stings

michelle obamas flirtfest win back barack secret divorce rumors

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Launches Shameless Flirtfests With Other Men to 'Wind Up Husband Barack' As Secret Divorce Rumors Keep Raging

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman blow out wedding australia deborra lee split
Source: MEGA

Foster and Jackman are eyeing Byron Bay for a 'power move' wedding.

She's also been taking care of their kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 18, in the coastal paradise Down Under – also Jackman's favorite place.

"It's not far from where Deb and the kids are now. It's kind of a power move by Hugh to claim Deb may be the high road," said an insider.

They added: "He loves Byron Bay. People don't always believe it, but Hugh sees it as a perfect wedding place – he loves that it says so much without even trying to make a word."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.