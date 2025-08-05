'I Had No Other Choice': Defiant Kate Gosselin Defends Decision to Send Son Collin To a Mental Health Institution Aged Just 11... Just Months After He Claimed 'Nightmare Mom' Zip-tied and Locked Him in the Basement'

Collin opened up in 2023 that his time in the facility took a toll on him “mentally."

“It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else. You know, I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused. I was lost," he described on Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s.

Collin fought back against his mom's allegations on the docuseries, claiming she locked him up to cover up her alleged abuse.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” he sadly described.

The former U.S. Marine trainee claimed Kate kept him isolated from his siblings and restrained in a "containment room" at her Pennsylvania home in a 2024 interview.

"When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me," Collin alleged about the room that had only a mattress on the floor.

"So most of the day I was in that room, and I was away from my siblings, and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment," he added.