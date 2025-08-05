EXCLUSIVE: 'This Photo Reveals Why Ghislaine Should Be Freed' — Brother of Jailed Maxwell Releases Snap Taken 13 Months Before Her Arrest… Which He Claims Proves She Was Immune From Prosecution Because of Epstein Plea Deal

In the family photo from June 2019 in France provided by Maxwell's brother obtained by RadarOnline.com, the group can be seen with the former madame's mother during their final visit.

Maxwell's mother died in August of that year at the age of 92.

With the photo, which featured all seven siblings and their mother, jailed Maxwell's loved ones bring attention to a key argument surrounding the famous Epstein case — the sick pedo's former madame could have remained in France because she had legal rights to, but opted not to.

At the time of the photo, Maxwell was not under investigation, and Ian emphasized how if she feared she would be arrested or had any guilt regarding Epstein's sex trafficking ring, she would have remained in France with family members.

Instead, she stayed in America and did not attempt to leave the country — even after Epstein’s mysterious death in his jail cell.