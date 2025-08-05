EXCLUSIVE: 'This Photo Reveals Why Ghislaine Should Be Freed' — Brother of Jailed Maxwell Releases Snap Taken 13 Months Before Her Arrest… Which He Claims Proves She Was Immune From Prosecution Because of Epstein Plea Deal
Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell's brother has released a photo taken just 13 months before her arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jeffrey Epstein's right-hand woman's sibling claimed the snap can prove how she was immune from prosecution because of a plea deal the sick pedo made before his death.
The Family Snap
In the family photo from June 2019 in France provided by Maxwell's brother obtained by RadarOnline.com, the group can be seen with the former madame's mother during their final visit.
Maxwell's mother died in August of that year at the age of 92.
With the photo, which featured all seven siblings and their mother, jailed Maxwell's loved ones bring attention to a key argument surrounding the famous Epstein case — the sick pedo's former madame could have remained in France because she had legal rights to, but opted not to.
At the time of the photo, Maxwell was not under investigation, and Ian emphasized how if she feared she would be arrested or had any guilt regarding Epstein's sex trafficking ring, she would have remained in France with family members.
Instead, she stayed in America and did not attempt to leave the country — even after Epstein’s mysterious death in his jail cell.
Ghislaine's Thoughts On Epstein's Death
Since Epstein's death in 2019, the public has been questioning if the sex predator was murdered or if he committed suicide in his jail cell.
According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, she believes Epstein did not take his own life behind bars, despite ongoing theories.
Ian said: "Ghislaine believes he was murdered, and certainly there were murderers on the wing of the prison where Epstein was held."
As wild allegations continue, Ian has also claimed the financier could have even paid someone to kill him and also believes he was murdered.
"It's a theory that can't be discounted," Ian added.
Ian also brought attention to the "strange object" found in Epstein's cell, which was a "wire flex from a CPAP machine."
In addition to the object found, forensic opinions claimed Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicidal strangulation.
The 'Immunity' Deal
According to a Monday, July 28, filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, Maxwell's legal team has been arguing her 2021 sex trafficking conviction should be thrown out because Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement promised "the United States" would not charge any of his co-conspirators, named or unnamed.
The former madame's lawyers say that includes Maxwell and claim prosecutors twisted the language of the deal to go after her years later.
The filing comes just days after President Trump's Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, met with Maxwell for many hours in Florida before she was moved to Texas.
Maxwell, 62, is stating the non-prosecution agreement applies to her and that as a co-conspirator, she should never have been charged in the first place.
She's currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty on five sex trafficking-related charges involving minors.