'I'm Getting a DNA Test to Prove I'm a Royal — and I Want Recognition From King'

Webb-Milinkovich is planning to get a DNA test to confirm her royal lineage. She said she doesn't want any money from the king and his family and only hopes to secure her place in royal history.

“My main goal is to have the story acknowledged. I want their relationship to be recognized and for the royal family to stop saying it didn't happen," she explained.

"If I'm going to reach for the top, it would have to be from King Charles,” she boasted. “I mean, it's a great story, and it has his family involved, too. So he would be interested in it," adding with a laugh that it would be "great" and "acceptable" if Prince William would also acknowledge her.

Webb-Milinkovich, on paper, is the descendant of Brown's brother, Hugh Brown, and his wife, Jessica McHardy. They had one child, Mary Ann, who is the sisters' great-grandmother. But lore has floated about that Mary Ann was the love child of John and Victoria, and Hugh allegedly raised the little girl as his own to hide the alleged affair.