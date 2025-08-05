'I'm Getting a DNA Test to Prove I'm a Royal — and I Want Recognition From King'
A Minnesota woman is desperately trying to prove she's the great-great-granddaughter of Britain's Queen Victoria and is hoping tests prove her right in her quest to be recognized by King Charles III and the royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Angela Webb-Milinkovich believes she and her sister are the long-lost results of a torrid romance between the queen and her alleged lover, John Brown.
Victoria ruled her kingdom for 63 years, from 1837 to 1901. She had nine children with her husband, Prince Albert, but Webb-Milinkovich thinks she and her sibling could be the result of a love child between the late monarch and her devoted servant after Albert died in 1861.
Seeking King Charles III's Recognition
Webb-Milinkovich is planning to get a DNA test to confirm her royal lineage. She said she doesn't want any money from the king and his family and only hopes to secure her place in royal history.
“My main goal is to have the story acknowledged. I want their relationship to be recognized and for the royal family to stop saying it didn't happen," she explained.
"If I'm going to reach for the top, it would have to be from King Charles,” she boasted. “I mean, it's a great story, and it has his family involved, too. So he would be interested in it," adding with a laugh that it would be "great" and "acceptable" if Prince William would also acknowledge her.
Webb-Milinkovich, on paper, is the descendant of Brown's brother, Hugh Brown, and his wife, Jessica McHardy. They had one child, Mary Ann, who is the sisters' great-grandmother. But lore has floated about that Mary Ann was the love child of John and Victoria, and Hugh allegedly raised the little girl as his own to hide the alleged affair.
An 'Irregular Marriage'
While there's no concrete evidence to prove Queen Victoria and Brown had a child, historian Fern Riddell has researched the possibility. She explores Victoria and Brown's relationship in the book Victoria’s Secret and the documentary Queen Victoria: Secret Marriage, Secret Child?
Riddell explored how Victoria's diary had references to her “beloved John” and “darling one," and she believes the two had an "irregular marriage."
“In conversations that we’ve had for the documentary, that they were married seems to be the general feeling among some parts of the Balmoral community even today,” Riddell said.
“Their relationship has been downplayed and sanitised,” she explained. “I hope we give John Brown back his place in history and his legacy, which is that he was Victoria’s de facto royal consort for 20 years.”
'Confident' of Her Lineage
“I feel pretty confident that there’s some legitimacy to [the theory],” Webb-Milinkovich told the Times of London. “It’s not something that I myself would ever be able to confirm."
“The story that my family grew up with is that John Brown and Queen Victoria had a romantic relationship,” she said about the monarch's aide, who was very close with the queen after Albert died.
“They went on a long boat journey. After that, a child was produced, and from that child came my family’s lineage,” Webb-Milinkovich speculated about who she believes are her great-great-grandparents.
'Proud' of Her Family
Since Victoria had so many children, there are enough direct descendants to whom Webb-Milinkovich could compare her DNA.
The heavily tattooed Midwesterner who sports a nose ring hopes to prove she's of regal blood.
“My family’s story is something that I’m proud of,” she gushed. “I would love for this story to get out. Especially if it’s a legitimate story.”