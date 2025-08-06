Travis Kelce Boasts About X-rated Sex Deal Breakers — Months After Taylor Swift Was Left 'Furious and Embarrassed' Over Her NFL Boyfriend Bragging About His Bedroom Skills
Travis Kelce has been flagged for resurfaced comments he made about his sexual dealbreakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NFL star has faced girlfriend Taylor Swift's legendary wrath in the past over his prowess in the bedroom.
While rumors of a secret marriage between the singer and Super Bowl winner swell, a long-dormant clip of the 35-year-old has revealed what Kelce expects from his relationships – and when.
The clip from 2016 features Ramona Singer quizzing Kelce on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, jumping right in and asking point-blank if a woman not sleeping with him after the third date was a dealbreaker.
While he wouldn't commit to calling it a dealbreaker, he did admit it "puts some questions" in his head.
Kelce went on to reveal how taking too many selfies is a dealbreaker – as well as a girl who doesn't like to give oral sex.
Fake boobs, however, are not a dealbreaker for the NFL superstar.
"I don't think so," Kelce confessed. "I mean, as long as she's comfortable and very confident in what she looks like... then I'm all for it."
Spice Up Your Life
The tight end previously spilled a little TMI last November, when a listener called into the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, asking for advice on how to spice up his sexless marriage.
"I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's like," Travis boasted before doling out some racy suggestions. "Try role-playing one night, you know, see if she's up for that. Go to Spencer's novelty and sex-toy store and get some f------ sex stuff, man."
Softening a bit, he continued: "Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame."
But people in the billionaire songbird's circle aren't pleased with his play-by-play—nor was Tay-Tay herself.
Room To Grow
"Word is, she was appalled by his comments”, said a source. "She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There's no doubt it's caused major strain in the relationship.
"He's coming across more and more like a dumb jock, and it's a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered."
Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift may be taking all those calls to "get a room" to heart, after the two were spotted house-hunting together in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NFL star grew up.
They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources.
The couple's mansion shopping excursion was said to have taken place in neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."
They Did?
The shopping spree comes after some fans thought the pair might have secretly gotten married.
In June, the duo attended Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's nuptials, and their wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.
It read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce," and the lack of her last name and the use of his surname made it appear they had privately tied the knot ahead of their pals getting married.
The Lavender Haze singer clarified that she's not a married woman yet while visiting patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.
When a stunned patient asked the pop superstar what she was doing in the Sunshine State, Taylor sweetly replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"