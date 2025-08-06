Travis Kelce Boasts About X-rated Sex Deal Breakers — Months After Taylor Swift Was Left 'Furious and Embarrassed' Over Her NFL Boyfriend Bragging About His Bedroom Skills

"Word is, she was appalled by his comments”, said a source. "She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There's no doubt it's caused major strain in the relationship.

"He's coming across more and more like a dumb jock, and it's a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered."

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift may be taking all those calls to "get a room" to heart, after the two were spotted house-hunting together in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NFL star grew up.

They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources.

The couple's mansion shopping excursion was said to have taken place in neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."