Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Boasts About X-rated Sex Deal Breakers — Months After Taylor Swift Was Left 'Furious and Embarrassed' Over Her NFL Boyfriend Bragging About His Bedroom Skills

taylor swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was apparently not pleased with boyfriend Travis Kelce sharing sex secrets.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce has been flagged for resurfaced comments he made about his sexual dealbreakers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The NFL star has faced girlfriend Taylor Swift's legendary wrath in the past over his prowess in the bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

taylor swift and travis kelce
Source: MEGA

The couple have usually been guarded about their relationship.

While rumors of a secret marriage between the singer and Super Bowl winner swell, a long-dormant clip of the 35-year-old has revealed what Kelce expects from his relationships – and when.

The clip from 2016 features Ramona Singer quizzing Kelce on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, jumping right in and asking point-blank if a woman not sleeping with him after the third date was a dealbreaker.

While he wouldn't commit to calling it a dealbreaker, he did admit it "puts some questions" in his head.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce went on to reveal how taking too many selfies is a dealbreaker – as well as a girl who doesn't like to give oral sex.

Fake boobs, however, are not a dealbreaker for the NFL superstar.

"I don't think so," Kelce confessed. "I mean, as long as she's comfortable and very confident in what she looks like... then I'm all for it."

Article continues below advertisement

Spice Up Your Life

ramona singer and travis kelce
Source: Watch What Happens Live

Kelce was quizzed by Ramona Singer in 2016.

The tight end previously spilled a little TMI last November, when a listener called into the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, asking for advice on how to spice up his sexless marriage.

"I will personally mention that I have no idea what that's like," Travis boasted before doling out some racy suggestions. "Try role-playing one night, you know, see if she's up for that. Go to Spencer's novelty and sex-toy store and get some f------ sex stuff, man."

Softening a bit, he continued: "Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame."

But people in the billionaire songbird's circle aren't pleased with his play-by-play—nor was Tay-Tay herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Room To Grow

picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @KILLATRAV/INSTAGRAM

The couple are said to be house-hunting.

"Word is, she was appalled by his comments”, said a source. "She was already tiring of his potty mouth, and now this. There's no doubt it's caused major strain in the relationship.

"He's coming across more and more like a dumb jock, and it's a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on her being squeaky-clean and empowered."

Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift may be taking all those calls to "get a room" to heart, after the two were spotted house-hunting together in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NFL star grew up.

They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources.

The couple's mansion shopping excursion was said to have taken place in neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Gloria Estefan and Emilio

IN HER OWN WORDS: Gloria Estefan Pleads Husband Emilio's Innocence Against a Diddy Accuser's Explosive Sex Claim Lawsuit in Dramatic Letter to Judge — 'No Such Thing Happened'

Split photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan Denies Dad Hulk Tried to Reconcile Before His Death — As She Defends Decision to Skip WWE Legend's Funeral: 'He Would Be Livid'

They Did?

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

The pair are rumored to be secretly married.

The shopping spree comes after some fans thought the pair might have secretly gotten married.

In June, the duo attended Chicago Bears star Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz's nuptials, and their wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared a photo of the A-list couple's invitation.

It read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce," and the lack of her last name and the use of his surname made it appear they had privately tied the knot ahead of their pals getting married.

The Lavender Haze singer clarified that she's not a married woman yet while visiting patients at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

When a stunned patient asked the pop superstar what she was doing in the Sunshine State, Taylor sweetly replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.