Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gloria Estefan

IN HER OWN WORDS: Gloria Estefan Pleads Husband Emilio's Innocence Against a Diddy Accuser's Explosive Sex Claim Lawsuit in Dramatic Letter to Judge — 'No Such Thing Happened'

photo of Gloria Estefan and Emilio
Source: MEGA

Gloria Estefan husband has come to her husband's defense.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gloria Estefan has forcefully denied explosive allegations made in a lawsuit tied to a 2015 party allegedly hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and has come to the defense of her husband, Emilio Estefan Jr., who was named in a lawsuit tied to the disgraced mogul.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the case, filed by Manzaro Joseph, included shocking claims of sexual assault during a party allegedly held at the disgraced music mogul's Star Island mansion and named Emilio as a defendant.

In his explosive complaint, Joseph alleged he was drugged and assaulted after being taken through a secret tunnel between the Estefan property and Diddy’s estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Gloria Estefan Denies Husband's Wrongdoing

Photo of Gloria Estefan
Source: MEGA

Gloria Estefan has come to her husband's defense.

Article continues below advertisement

“I categorically deny each and every allegation about me and my husband,” the singer wrote in a letter filed on July 27.

The 67-year-old Grammy-winning icon explained she and Emilio have long owned multiple properties on Star Island, including two homes adjacent to each other and another they used for family between 1993 and 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph claimed he was escorted through the Estefan residence in April 2015 and even alleged that Gloria was present, visibly shocked by his physical condition, and wanted to call an ambulance until Emilio allegedly moved her out of the room.

The singer has denied the allegations.

“No such thing happened,” she wrote before adding how one of her family members and a toddler were living in the home at the time.

“Had strangers appeared at the home after midnight... that would have no doubt been reported to me or to Emilio,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Estefan Denies There Was A Tunnel

Photo of Diddy
Source: MEGA

Estefan says there was not a tunnel between the homes.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shut down the most surreal detail in the complaint – the existence of "a secret tunnel."

“At no time was there ever any ‘tunnel’ between the two houses,” the singer claimed.

She explained how visitors would have had to pass a manned security gate and two additional locked gates before reaching any private area and stated: “A person cannot simply walk in the back door.”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple later sold the property to Diddy in 2021.

Gloria made clear that she had never visited the house after Diddy moved in, nor had he been in their residences.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan Denies Dad Hulk Tried to Reconcile Before His Death — As She Defends Decision to Skip WWE Legend's Funeral: 'He Would Be Livid'

PICTURE OF BEYONCE AND SYDNEY SWEENEY

Beyoncé Labeled 'Artificial' and 'Fake' as She Shows Off Her Incredible Curves in Bedazzled Jeans and Sports a Blonde Wig in New Levi's Campaign — Just Days After Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Woke Backlash

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy, who has denied the allegations, was found not guilty of two sex trafficking charges.

The judge dismissed all claims against Emilio on July 24, though Joseph was granted permission to amend his complaint.

The lawsuit is one of many legal battles swirling around Diddy in recent months.

Diddy, who has denied the allegations, was found not guilty of two sex trafficking charges but convicted of transporting individuals for prostitution in a July 2 verdict.

He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.