Gloria Estefan has forcefully denied explosive allegations made in a lawsuit tied to a 2015 party allegedly hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and has come to the defense of her husband, Emilio Estefan Jr., who was named in a lawsuit tied to the disgraced mogul.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the case, filed by Manzaro Joseph, included shocking claims of sexual assault during a party allegedly held at the disgraced music mogul's Star Island mansion and named Emilio as a defendant.

In his explosive complaint, Joseph alleged he was drugged and assaulted after being taken through a secret tunnel between the Estefan property and Diddy’s estate.