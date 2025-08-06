IN HER OWN WORDS: Gloria Estefan Pleads Husband Emilio's Innocence Against a Diddy Accuser's Explosive Sex Claim Lawsuit in Dramatic Letter to Judge — 'No Such Thing Happened'
Gloria Estefan has forcefully denied explosive allegations made in a lawsuit tied to a 2015 party allegedly hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and has come to the defense of her husband, Emilio Estefan Jr., who was named in a lawsuit tied to the disgraced mogul.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the case, filed by Manzaro Joseph, included shocking claims of sexual assault during a party allegedly held at the disgraced music mogul's Star Island mansion and named Emilio as a defendant.
In his explosive complaint, Joseph alleged he was drugged and assaulted after being taken through a secret tunnel between the Estefan property and Diddy’s estate.
Gloria Estefan Denies Husband's Wrongdoing
“I categorically deny each and every allegation about me and my husband,” the singer wrote in a letter filed on July 27.
The 67-year-old Grammy-winning icon explained she and Emilio have long owned multiple properties on Star Island, including two homes adjacent to each other and another they used for family between 1993 and 2021.
Joseph claimed he was escorted through the Estefan residence in April 2015 and even alleged that Gloria was present, visibly shocked by his physical condition, and wanted to call an ambulance until Emilio allegedly moved her out of the room.
The singer has denied the allegations.
“No such thing happened,” she wrote before adding how one of her family members and a toddler were living in the home at the time.
“Had strangers appeared at the home after midnight... that would have no doubt been reported to me or to Emilio,” she added.
Estefan Denies There Was A Tunnel
She also shut down the most surreal detail in the complaint – the existence of "a secret tunnel."
“At no time was there ever any ‘tunnel’ between the two houses,” the singer claimed.
She explained how visitors would have had to pass a manned security gate and two additional locked gates before reaching any private area and stated: “A person cannot simply walk in the back door.”
The couple later sold the property to Diddy in 2021.
Gloria made clear that she had never visited the house after Diddy moved in, nor had he been in their residences.
The judge dismissed all claims against Emilio on July 24, though Joseph was granted permission to amend his complaint.
The lawsuit is one of many legal battles swirling around Diddy in recent months.
Diddy, who has denied the allegations, was found not guilty of two sex trafficking charges but convicted of transporting individuals for prostitution in a July 2 verdict.
He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.