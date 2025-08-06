Your tip
New Covid Fears Erupt: China Locks Patients in Hospitals and Implements Strict Restrictions as Country Desperately Tries to Contain Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes

China has another deadly virus in its hands.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

The United States is bracing itself for another possible COVID-like shutdown as China is doing all it can to keep a new deadly virus from taking over their country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The chikungunya virus, which is spread by Aedes mosquitoes, the same species that carry dengue and Zika, can lead to fever and even life-threatening complications with the brain and heart.

Photo of hospital
China is requiring hospital patients be on lockdown for at least a week as they battle a new virus.

Over 10,000 cases have been reported in China, which has led the country to take serious measures, including requiring patients to remain in the hospital for a week or until they test negative. Patients are also being covered with mosquito nets while being treated.

Chinese state workers have also been photographed spraying clouds of disinfectant around city streets, residential areas, as well as sites where their citizens may come into contact with mosquitoes in or near standing water. Residents are also asked to empty bottles, flower pots, and other items that may hold water and attract the insect.

The country is also fining residents up to $1,400 for breaking preventive measures, and some may have their electricity cut off if they do not follow the restrictions.

It is unclear where the infection began, but the CDC has already put other countries on notice, including India, Mexico, Nigeria, Brazil, and others.

Another COVID-19?

The chikungunya virus is spread by Aedes mosquitoes.

Chikungunya is not spread through bodily fluids or saliva, and it can only be transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus spreads when a mosquito bites an infected person, and then proceeds to bite someone else.

Some of the symptoms include fever, severe joint pain, headache, nausea, skin rash, and muscle aches, many of the same symptoms people infected with COVID experienced during the outbreak in 2020.

While there is no antiviral treatment for chikungunya, symptoms can be managed with rest and plenty of fluids. As for those in America, the CDC has urged all to be vaccinated if they are traveling to countries experiencing an outbreak.

COVID-19 rocked the world when it was declared a pandemic in March 2020. However, years later, a 520-page Congress report revealed the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, in the fall of 2019.

The virus can lead to life-threatening complications with the brain and heart.

The report, released by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, stated: "Four years after the onset of the worst pandemic in 100 years, the weight of the evidence increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis.

"By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced."

The shocking report claimed the research lab in Wuhan "has a history of conducting gain-of-function research at inadequate biosafety levels" and researchers who worked in the lab "were sick with a COVID-like virus in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market."

What Did Fauci Do?

Over 10,000 cases have already been reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, was also put on blast in the documents for shutting down any theories claiming the virus was leaked from the lab.

Amid the COVID-19 chaos, Fauci and his team began to develop a vaccine, with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines released in November 2020.

"In that period of less than a year, we did something completely unprecedented, because it usually takes an average of 7 to 10 or more years to develop a vaccine," he said during a 2025 interview. "We did it in 11 months."

