New Covid Fears Erupt: China Locks Patients in Hospitals and Implements Strict Restrictions as Country Desperately Tries to Contain Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes

The chikungunya virus, which is spread by Aedes mosquitoes , the same species that carry dengue and Zika, can lead to fever and even life-threatening complications with the brain and heart.

The United States is bracing itself for another possible COVID-like shutdown as China is doing all it can to keep a new deadly virus from taking over their country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

China is requiring hospital patients be on lockdown for at least a week as they battle a new virus.

Over 10,000 cases have been reported in China, which has led the country to take serious measures, including requiring patients to remain in the hospital for a week or until they test negative. Patients are also being covered with mosquito nets while being treated.

Chinese state workers have also been photographed spraying clouds of disinfectant around city streets, residential areas, as well as sites where their citizens may come into contact with mosquitoes in or near standing water. Residents are also asked to empty bottles, flower pots, and other items that may hold water and attract the insect.

The country is also fining residents up to $1,400 for breaking preventive measures, and some may have their electricity cut off if they do not follow the restrictions.

It is unclear where the infection began, but the CDC has already put other countries on notice, including India, Mexico, Nigeria, Brazil, and others.