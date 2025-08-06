Your tip
Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan Denies Dad Hulk Tried to Reconcile Before His Death — As She Defends Decision to Skip WWE Legend's Funeral: 'He Would Be Livid'

Split photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan
Source: MEGA

Brooke Hogan denied 'ghosting' her dad before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Brooke Hogan has broken her silence to set the record straight on why she chose not to attend her dad Hulk Hogan's funeral, and rumors he allegedly tried to mend their fractured relationship before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The WWE legend was laid to rest on Tuesday, August 5, a little less than two weeks since he died aged 71 after suffering a heart attack at his Clearwater, Florida, home.

Reconciliation Denial

Photo of Brooke and Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Brooke denied claims Hulk tried to mend their relationship before his death.

Insiders close to the wrestling icon reportedly claimed Hulk tried to fix the complicated relationship in his final years and even sent his estranged daughter an apology text, which Brooke said she never received.

"There was a phone call before he married Sky (Daily)," Brooke recalled, describing the chat as "a cryptic phone call saying sorry for whatever he had done."

The sources also claimed Brooke recently "ghosted" Hulk when he tried to finalize plans to visit her family in Jacksonville, which she slammed as "totally false."

Brooke pushed back: "My husband called (Hulk's son and her brother) Nick to try to make it work, but Nick said they were just flying in and out private."

'Don't Poke the Bear'

Photo of Brooke and Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Brooke said she got a 'cryptic phone call' from Hulk 'saying sorry for whatever he had done.'

Brooke also defended her decision not to attend her dad's funeral, which sources called "disappointing."

She explained: "Had (Hulk) known his body would be carted around for two weeks before cremation to different events, he would be livid.

"All he wanted was to be cremated and put in the ocean behind his house."

The mother-of-two warned Hulk's team against pushing a different narrative, declaring: "I have screenshots that back everything, and I caution his team on trying to bury and silence me because I know too much.

"I am trying to be classy and as peaceful as possible, speaking my truth. They do not want to poke the bear. I have nothing to gain by lying."

Family Beach Day in Hulk's Memory

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: @MIZZHOGAN/INSTAGRAM

Brooke said her dad just wanted 'to be cremated and put in the ocean behind his house.''

Hulk's daughter doubled-down and insisted skipping the funeral is what he would have wanted in an Instagram post featuring photos of her with husband Steven and twins Molly and Oliver at the beach.

She confessed in the caption: "My father hated the morbidity of funerals.

"He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I'm so grateful for all the celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how... privately... the way that made me feel the closest to him."

Brooke added: "The only thing missing today was him in is pop-up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset."

Photo of Brooke and Hulk Hogan
Source: @MIZZHOGAN/INSTAGRAM

Brooke said she 'honored (Hulk) in the simplest way that agreed with my soul' and went to the beach with her family.

The Hogan Knows Best star continued with a message to her late father, writing: "Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul.

"We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a 'little fish' as you called me.

"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy."

