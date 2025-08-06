Jeffrey Epstein-linked Billionaire Buys Obama's Martha’s Vineyard Summer Home For $37M as 'Divorce Of The Century' Rumors Keep Raging — and Tension Surrounding Pedo's Files Explode
Barack and Michelle Obama have finally sold their pricey Martha's Vineyard summer home to a billionaire with ties to sex creep Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sale comes as the former presidential couple continues to dodge speculation they are headed for a blockbuster divorce.
Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner snapped up the sprawling Massachusetts property for $37million, $2million less than its asking price.
Wexner retained Epstein as his financial manager from 1987 to 2007 and was initially the "main client" of the sex offender's money-management firm.
Records indicate the 87-year-old bought the house last month, two months after it first hit the market.
The Obamas retreated to the sprawling 30-acre waterfront mansion, dubbed Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for several summers before purchasing their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.
Blue Heron Farm's main house spans 7,000 square feet. The property additionally includes a five-bedroom guest house.
In addition to the main living area and guest house, the property boasts a barn, boat boathouse, basketball court, and tennis court.
Rocky Relationship
The sale of the house has only intensified speculation that Michelle and Barack's marriage is headed for foreclosure.
The Obamas, married since October 1992, with daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have long been held up as a model power couple.
Yet over recent months, and as RadarOnline.com was first to report, speculation about a potential split has fiercely intensified, fueled by their growing absence from public events together and perceived distance on social media.
Last month, Barack made a rare public appearance on his wife's podcast to confront the persistent rumors swirling around their marriage.
The podcast episode, framed as a special event, featured Michelle's brother Craig Robinson teasing: "This is the episode that everyone’s been waiting for," as Barack joined the conversation.
They exchanged light-hearted banter, with Robinson joking: "Wait, you guys like each other?" and Michelle dryly replying: "That’s the rumor mill."
Rumor Mill
Barack quipped: "She took me back. It was touch and go for a while."
Despite the warmth, the undercurrent of strained intimacy was clear, and it has left many questioning why the split rumors persist.
Barack and Michelle met in 1989 and seem to have weathered the unique pressures of public life through two presidential terms.
However, their public appearances together have become increasingly rare, and when Michelle skipped the January funeral for former president Jimmy Carter, an event attended by other presidential spouses, speculation grew about the status of the Obamas’ marriage.
A source said: "Michelle choosing to reduce their public appearances together isn’t a sign of trouble in the marriage, but rather about her establishing personal boundaries."
Setting Boundaries
This boundary-setting continued with Michelle’s absence from former president Donald Trump's second inauguration, where Barack appeared alone.
The source added: “Michelle is intentionally carving out her own space and identity beyond her role as former first lady. This change can feel uncomfortable for those who expect a conventional picture of marriage.”
While Michelle has openly acknowledged difficult periods in their marriage, including admitting in 2022, "there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband," she remains fiercely loyal to him.
On the podcast, she said firmly: "There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage when I thought about quitting my man."