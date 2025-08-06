Jeffrey Epstein-linked Billionaire Buys Obama's Martha’s Vineyard Summer Home For $37M as 'Divorce Of The Century' Rumors Keep Raging — and Tension Surrounding Pedo's Files Explode

Victoria's Secret founder Les Wexner snapped up the sprawling Massachusetts property for $37million, $2million less than its asking price.

Wexner retained Epstein as his financial manager from 1987 to 2007 and was initially the "main client" of the sex offender's money-management firm.

Records indicate the 87-year-old bought the house last month, two months after it first hit the market.

The Obamas retreated to the sprawling 30-acre waterfront mansion, dubbed Blue Heron Farm in Chilmark, for several summers before purchasing their own home on the Massachusetts island in 2020.

Blue Heron Farm's main house spans 7,000 square feet. The property additionally includes a five-bedroom guest house.

In addition to the main living area and guest house, the property boasts a barn, boat boathouse, basketball court, and tennis court.