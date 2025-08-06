'Turning Heartbreak Into Hustle': Sarah Jessica Parker 'Refuses to Let Sex and the City Die' After HBO Cancellation — 'Takes Reins' in Desperate Bid to Secure Spinoff or Limited Series

Shuter reported that another big-budget movie is "off the table," but that Netflix and Amazon "have shown early interest" in Parker's pitches and that she's "demanding full creative control" over anything moving forward.

SJP, 60, was a co-executive producer on both SATC and AJLT alongside Michael Patrick King.

"She feels burned by how HBO handled the end,” the source adds. “She wants to protect the legacy — and the fans.”

Parker is reportedly keeping costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis "in the loop" about plans that would reunite three of the four SATC leads again.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original series and in the show's two feature films, was not included in AJLT, with her character making only a small cameo at the end of season 2. The actress repeatedly said how she was done portraying the P.R. executive for good following the Sex and the City 2 feature film.

The HBO revival attempted to give Carrie a new man-hungry best friend in real estate powerhouse Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury.

However, she didn't have Samantha's sly sense of humor and over-the-top confidence that made the character so beloved to SATC fans who desperately missed Cattrall's presence.