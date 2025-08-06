'Turning Heartbreak Into Hustle': Sarah Jessica Parker 'Refuses to Let Sex and the City Die' After HBO Cancellation — 'Takes Reins' in Desperate Bid to Secure Spinoff or Limited Series
Sarah Jessica Parker is not going to let playing Carrie Bradshaw go without a fight, and the "fuming" star is taking meetings with other streaming services to pitch Sex and the City-related franchise projects after HBO Max cancelled the show's revival ...And Just Like That, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“She’s not giving up,” a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. “She’s pitching everything from a spinoff to a limited series. She’s turning heartbreak into hustle.”
Keeping Castmates 'In the Loop'
Shuter reported that another big-budget movie is "off the table," but that Netflix and Amazon "have shown early interest" in Parker's pitches and that she's "demanding full creative control" over anything moving forward.
SJP, 60, was a co-executive producer on both SATC and AJLT alongside Michael Patrick King.
"She feels burned by how HBO handled the end,” the source adds. “She wants to protect the legacy — and the fans.”
Parker is reportedly keeping costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis "in the loop" about plans that would reunite three of the four SATC leads again.
Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original series and in the show's two feature films, was not included in AJLT, with her character making only a small cameo at the end of season 2. The actress repeatedly said how she was done portraying the P.R. executive for good following the Sex and the City 2 feature film.
The HBO revival attempted to give Carrie a new man-hungry best friend in real estate powerhouse Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury.
However, she didn't have Samantha's sly sense of humor and over-the-top confidence that made the character so beloved to SATC fans who desperately missed Cattrall's presence.
Confusion Over Season 3 Ending
King, 70, broke the news to fans on August 1 that AJLT was coming to an end, just hours after the supposed Season 3 finale episode dropped on HBO. Episode 10 saw several new major plot lines launched with what appeared to be key components to a fourth season.
Instead, King shared that it was his idea to end AJLT while writing the finale episode for Season 3, telling fans how it "became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop” the series, even though scribe Samantha Irby was credited with writing episode 10.
"We decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12," he continued.
The showrunner also explained how he and Parker decided to hold off on announcing the news "because we didn’t want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season."
Not Ready to Let Go?
Parker penned both a love letter and an apparent obituary to playing Carrie in a mammoth post on August 1.
She described the character's journey throughout the nearly three decades of playing the sex columnist turned author in a nearly three-minute video
'This Chapter Complete'
"Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have," Parker narrated over the video showing photo highlights from SATC and AJLT.
"MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work ... It will be forever before I forget the whole thing," she mourned about the HBO revival coming to a close.