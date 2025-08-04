Seething 'SATC' Icon Sarah Jessica Parker Fumes Over 'And Just Like That' Cancellation: 'After All the Money She Made Them'

Sarah Jessica Parker was left reeling after HBO Max cancelled ...And Just Like That without so much as a courtesy chat with the cable network's longtime star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“They told her, but it wasn’t a conversation,” a top source tells Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "It was, ‘We’re done.’ No discussion. No collaboration. Just final."

Parker, 60, and co-executive producer Michael Patrick King broke the news to fans on July 31 that the show was ending after three highly controversial seasons, with a two-part finale already filmed. The series' 10th episode of the season dropped hours earlier, which fans believed was the Season 3 finale.