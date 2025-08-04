Your tip
Sarah Jessica Parker

Seething 'SATC' Icon Sarah Jessica Parker Fumes Over 'And Just Like That' Cancellation: 'After All the Money She Made Them'

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker only found out a few months ago that 'AJLT' was cancelled.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Sarah Jessica Parker was left reeling after HBO Max cancelled ...And Just Like That without so much as a courtesy chat with the cable network's longtime star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“They told her, but it wasn’t a conversation,” a top source tells Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "It was, ‘We’re done.’ No discussion. No collaboration. Just final."

Parker, 60, and co-executive producer Michael Patrick King broke the news to fans on July 31 that the show was ending after three highly controversial seasons, with a two-part finale already filmed. The series' 10th episode of the season dropped hours earlier, which fans believed was the Season 3 finale.

'No Party, No Tribute'

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

Parker played Carrie Bradshaw since 1998.

According to Shuter, Parker had already started working on storylines and casting for the show's fourth season.

"She thought they were building something long-term,” said a production insider. "She was all in."

And... Just Like That is going out with little fanfare, unlike its predecessor, Sex and the City's grand finale in 2004. It brought in the series's highest number of viewers, with 10.62 million people tuning in to watch Chris Noth's Mr. Big finally fully commit to a future with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

The SATC revival failed to live up to the original, with ratings slipping each season amid mixed reviews and claims that the show went too "woke."

"What stings most is how transactional it was," the source huffed about the abrupt ending. "No party. No tribute."

She's 'P-----'

Photo of Jonathan Cake and Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Carrie Bradshaw had a hot romp with her neighbor in what fans originally thought was the Season 3 finale.

Parker is particularly feeling the sting of the cancellation. She played Carrie on six seasons of SATC, which became HBO's most buzzed-about series of the late '90s and early 2000s. The global phenomenon went on to spawn two feature films, and HBO continued to make even more profit when Netflix licensed SATC for streaming in 2024.

"She made them billions. Syndication, streaming, she helped shape modern HBO,” said one former exec. "And they ended it like she was just another actress under contract."

While Parker publicly shared a trip down memory lane of Carrie's most significant moments throughout her more than two decades of playing the character, the actress is said to be privately fuming over the show's sudden cancellation.

“She’s p-----,” confirmed a friend. "They treated her like a liability, not an icon.”

Hiding the Cancellation?

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett
Source: MEGA

Carrie and Aiden decided to end their long-distance romance in 'AJLT' episode 9 of Season 3.

King claimed it was his idea to end AJLT while writing the finale episode for Season 3, writing in a July 31 Instagram post how it "became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop” the series.

The show runner also explained how he and Parker decided to hold off on announcing the news "because we didn’t want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season."

'Profound Gratitude'

Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Parker said she felt the 'most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt' for getting to play Carrie Bradshaw.

In her lengthy post, Parker wrote: "Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have."

The show's star and executive producer then seemed to echo King's announcement that they were ending the series on their terms.

"MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter is complete. AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work ... Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do," she added.

