EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That...It's All Over? Sarah Jessica Parker Fears Iconic Franchise Could Get 'Abruptly Canceled' After Dismal and Declining Ratings

Parker not only stars as Twitter-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw, she's also one of the show's executive producers, which is why "everything with And Just Like That... – the reviews, the buzz, the hard viewership numbers – all adds to the value in her side hustle," said an insider.

Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker is sweating bullets about the decidedly mixed reviews and declining viewership for the newest season of And Just Like That... – as it may cost her a $25 million bonus, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Critics and even longtime fans aren't thrilled with this season's storylines, "so it's very likely that Emmy Awards nominations morning, July 15, could come and go with zero nominations for the show," dished a source.

"Sarah Jessica keeps an ironclad grip on this franchise, so she has to take the good with the bad, and she has to keep the true-blue fans of these characters top of mind. She wanted this and wouldn't have it any other way.

In addition to what she makes for acting, SJP's earnings include many millions extra per season for producing, other side deals, and an estimated millions more in bonuses when viewership is higher — if the show gets great ratings.

But according to our source, SJP isn't just worried about ratings for the bonus money. For her, "getting a fourth and even a fifth season instead of an abrupt cancellation is incredibly important.