EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That...It's All Over? Sarah Jessica Parker Fears Iconic Franchise Could Get 'Abruptly Canceled' After Dismal and Declining Ratings

Sarah Jessica Parker fears And Just Like That may be canceled due to dismal and steadily declining ratings.

July 29 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Sex and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker is sweating bullets about the decidedly mixed reviews and declining viewership for the newest season of And Just Like That... – as it may cost her a $25 million bonus, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Parker not only stars as Twitter-turned-podcaster Carrie Bradshaw, she's also one of the show's executive producers, which is why "everything with And Just Like That... – the reviews, the buzz, the hard viewership numbers – all adds to the value in her side hustle," said an insider.

Jennifer Aniston's 'Morning Show' passion mirrors Sarah Jessica Parker's fight to save 'And Just Like That...'
Critics and even longtime fans aren't thrilled with this season's storylines, "so it's very likely that Emmy Awards nominations morning, July 15, could come and go with zero nominations for the show," dished a source.

"Sarah Jessica keeps an ironclad grip on this franchise, so she has to take the good with the bad, and she has to keep the true-blue fans of these characters top of mind. She wanted this and wouldn't have it any other way.

In addition to what she makes for acting, SJP's earnings include many millions extra per season for producing, other side deals, and an estimated millions more in bonuses when viewership is higher — if the show gets great ratings.

But according to our source, SJP isn't just worried about ratings for the bonus money. For her, "getting a fourth and even a fifth season instead of an abrupt cancellation is incredibly important.

Emmy voters may snub 'And Just Like That...,' leaving Sarah Parker's $25M bonus in jeopardy.
Much like Jennifer Aniston with The Morning Show, she loves Sex and the City and And Just Like That... at the highest level and "is doing anything she can to keep going for at least one or two more seasons," the source added.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher, and even she would privately concede it was touch and go before execs opted to renew the show for this latest season.”

HBO execs hold the fate of 'And Just Like That...,' while Parker braces for ratings fallout.

Although she has a great relationship with her bosses at HBO, "there's still a financial reality to deal with," says the source.

"Sarah Jessica knows as well as anyone that ratings and reviews are key factors when it comes time for them to crunch the numbers and reach a verdict about another season.

