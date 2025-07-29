Your tip
Exclusive

SPECIAL REPORT: King Charles Haunted by Longtime Mistress Lady Dale 'Kanga' Tryon's Mysterious Death – Who Told Police She Believed Her Life Was in Danger Before Passing

photo of king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles has been haunted by Lady Kanga Tryon's mysterious death for years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Sickly King Charles is haunted by the decades-old death of his longtime mistress – who mysteriously perished shortly after the fatal car crash of his publicly adored ex-wife, Princess Diana, which freed the skirt-chasing royal to take favorite lover Camilla as his future queen, courtiers confided.

As an undisclosed form of cancer saps Charles of his strength, the former playboy, 76, is beside himself amid dogged accusations that he's linked to the November 1997 death of Lady Dale "Kanga" Tryon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

'Heartless Charles' Past'

Princess Diana confided in Victor Mishcon and Paul Burrell about fears of a deadly royal plot.
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana confided in Victor Mishcon and Paul Burrell about fears of a deadly royal plot.

"Everyone knows Charles was once coldhearted and ruthless when it came to the women he wanted – and the others who got in his way," a royal insider told RadarOnline.com.

Baroness Tryon was permanently crippled when the divorcée supposedly fell from the window of a posh rehab clinic in 1996 after news broke of her fling with Charles – then the Prince of Wales – and she died shortly afterward at age 49 after reportedly visiting one of his friends for medical treatment.

Charles was said to have given the vivacious blonde the nickname Kanga due to her Australian roots after meeting her in 1966. Eventually, the pair embarked on a passionate affair, which continued after she got hitched to the prince's pal Lord Anthony Tryon.

The Down Under dame was said to have fought for Charles' heart – even as he also canoodled with then-married Camilla.

The Love Triangle

king charles haunted mistress lady kanga tryon mysterious death
Source: MEGA

Camilla maintained a long-running affair with Charles even as Tryon fought for his affection.

"Charles used to say that [Tryon] was the only woman who understood him," a second insider told RadarOnline.com. "They continued to hook up from time to time, and for quite a while, Charles had two mistresses – Kanga and Camilla."

However, Charles publicly distanced himself from Kanga, who was branded as mentally unstable before her plunge. And when Kanga claimed that she was pushed, the glamour girl's accusations were dismissed as the ravings of a nutjob.

The wheelchair-bound beauty ultimately died of blood poisoning – two weeks after returning from India, where she was treated for her spinal injury.

Her Life Was In 'Danger'

Tryon died mysteriously after alleging her life was in danger.
Source: MEGA

Tryon died mysteriously after alleging her life was in danger.

She reportedly told police that her life was in danger – but cops brushed off her complaints.

Two years before Diana's divorce and death, the popular princess allegedly revealed her own fears to lawyer Victor Mishcon and later in a note to her butler, Paul Burrell, insisting there was a plot to kill her because Charles wanted her out of the way so he could marry another woman.

An insider observed: "Kanga's passing was certainly convenient for the prince."

