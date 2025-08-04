Paula Deen, 78, Makes Heartfelt Farewell: Celebrity Chef’s Iconic Restaurants Shut Their Doors Amid Emotional Announcement

Over the weekend, the former Food Network star, 78, revealed on both Facebook and her official website that The Lady & Sons and another nearby restaurant, The Chicken Box, had flown the coop.

"Hey, y’all, my sons and I made the heartfelt decision that Thursday, July 31st, was the last day of service for The Lady & Sons and The Chicken Box," she wrote in a message signed by herself and her adult sons Jamie and Bobby.

"Thank you for all the great memories and for your loyalty over the past 36 years. We have endless love and gratitude for every customer who has walked through our doors.

"We are equally grateful to our incredible staff, past and present, whose hard work, care, and hospitality made The Lady & Sons what it was."