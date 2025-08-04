Team Trump Calls Biographer 'Lying Sack of S---' Who 'Routinely Fabricates Stories' From 'His Peanut-sized Brain' — After 'Fraud' Writer Suggested Prez Ranted He ‘Didn't Have Epstein Killed'

"Yesterday, I had a conversation with someone who talks to Trump frequently," Wolff claimed on The Daily Beast podcast. "And this person had a conversation with Trump in the last 48, slightly, possibly more, hours, and it kind of gave me a chill."

He continued: "So Trump called up this person and said, 'They say I killed Epstein. I didn’t have Epstein killed.' And then this person said, 'Well, do you think he was killed?' And then Trump said, ‘A lot of people wanted him dead.'"

However, not everyone was on board with the Fire and Fury author, especially Communications Director Steven Cheung, who raged to RadarOnline.com: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud.

"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."