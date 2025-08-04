Team Trump Calls Biographer 'Lying Sack of S---' Who 'Routinely Fabricates Stories' From 'His Peanut-sized Brain' — After 'Fraud' Writer Suggested Prez Ranted He ‘Didn't Have Epstein Killed'
Donald Trump was left rattled by allegations he may have been involved with the mysterious death of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, according to author Michael Wolff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial biographer claimed the president desperately tried to clear his name when the conspiracy theory reached his doorstep.
The White House Goes Off
"Yesterday, I had a conversation with someone who talks to Trump frequently," Wolff claimed on The Daily Beast podcast. "And this person had a conversation with Trump in the last 48, slightly, possibly more, hours, and it kind of gave me a chill."
He continued: "So Trump called up this person and said, 'They say I killed Epstein. I didn’t have Epstein killed.' And then this person said, 'Well, do you think he was killed?' And then Trump said, ‘A lot of people wanted him dead.'"
However, not everyone was on board with the Fire and Fury author, especially Communications Director Steven Cheung, who raged to RadarOnline.com: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud.
"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."
Epstein Just Won't Go Away
In response, the best-selling author joked to RadarOnline.com: "Outside of his official duties as a surrogate insulter for the President, I am actually very fond of Steven, who is a cheerful, tempered, and generous person, and all-around nice guy."
Trump has tried for weeks to bury the Epstein scandal for weeks, as he's received backlash over how the Justice Department handled the late pedophile's case.
"It keeps coming back," Wolff said of the Epstein story in his podcast interview. "I’m sure it will go quieter, but the fact of the story is that there are questions which demand answers and they aren’t given. So you can put them out of your mind for this period, but they never entirely go out of your mind."
Wolff has not grown tired of tying Trump and the pedophile together, even claiming the former reality star may have "snitched" on Epstein before his 2006 arrest.
Trump The Snitch?
According to Wolff, "Trump was aware of what was going on in Epstein's house for a very long time … and … he then used that against Epstein."
However, the two vile men had a falling out over what Epstein alleged to be a money laundering scheme involving a Florida property, Trump, and a Russian oligarch.
"And at that point," Wolff explained, "the investigation of Epstein began, and Epstein … believed that it began because Trump notified the police about what was going on at Epstein's house, which Trump was fully aware of, because he was a frequent visitor to the house."
While Epstein was arrested, he got a slap on the wrist from authorities, pleading guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. He was sentenced to 18 months in a low-security jail.
Was Epstein Murdered?
Epstein once again found himself behind bars in 2019, this time on sex trafficking charges, while Trump was in the White House. However, the criminal was found dead in his cell just a month later; a death that has been shrouded in conspiracy theories.
In May 2025, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed the agency would be releasing a new video proving the pedophile killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex-trafficking charges.
While Epstein's death was ruled a suicide, Bongino shut down the popular conspiracy theory that he was possibly murdered by a wealthy and famous person who may have engaged with him over the years and was aware of his crimes.
"...There is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips," he raged during an interview with Fox & Friends. "There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it."