'They Say I Killed Epstein. I Didn’t Have Epstein Killed': Trump Rages Over Allegations He Was Involved in Billionaire Sicko's Mystery Death, Biographer Claims
President Donald Trump has raged over allegations he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's death, according to a biographer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the president was reportedly in shock to hear about the speculation surrounding the pedo billionaire's 2019 death and how there were allegations about his "involvement."
The Allegations About The Death
While appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast, author Michael Wolff spoke about the bombshell allegations involving Trump and Epstein.
“Yesterday, I had a conversation with someone who talks to Trump frequently. And this person had a conversation with Trump in the last 48—slightly, possibly more—hours, and it kind of gave me a chill,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles.
He added: “So Trump called up this person and said, ‘They say I killed Epstein. I didn’t have Epstein killed.' And then this person said, ‘Well, do you think he was killed?’ And then Trump said, ‘A lot of people wanted him dead.’”
Following the shocking allegations, the White House responded to Wolff's remarks with its previous comment about the author.
“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the site in a statement.
“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”
Trump's Epstein Crisis
While campaigning before the 2024 presidential election, Trump constantly boasted about his plans to release the Epstein files.
However, that quickly changed after he returned to office for his second term.
In late July, reports surfaced about how the Department of Justice reportedly informed President Trump months ago his name appears multiple times in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
It's not yet clear why Trump's name was in the files.
Not Friends? Or Just Lying?
For the last few weeks, Trump has bragged about how he allegedly ended his friendship with Epstein and even booted Epstein out of the spa at his Mar-a-Lago for trying to "steal" workers.
Recently, Trump claimed Epstein "stole" Virginia Giuffre from his spa – which her family has since bashed the president over the allegations.
But a world-exclusive image of Trump, his wife Melania, Epstein and Prince Andrew at Mar-a-Lago on February 12, 2000, obtained by RadarOnline.com tells a different story.
The photo is from the same year Trump has claimed he booted the pedo from the spa and also undermines Trump's previous claim about how he never met the exiled royal Prince Andrew.
The image was first published in the book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales by investigative journalist Dylan Howard.