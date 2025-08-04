'They Say I Killed Epstein. I Didn’t Have Epstein Killed': Trump Rages Over Allegations He Was Involved in Billionaire Sicko's Mystery Death, Biographer Claims

While campaigning before the 2024 presidential election, Trump constantly boasted about his plans to release the Epstein files.

However, that quickly changed after he returned to office for his second term.

In late July, reports surfaced about how the Department of Justice reportedly informed President Trump months ago his name appears multiple times in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.

The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."

It's not yet clear why Trump's name was in the files.