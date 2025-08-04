EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Cruel Actors' Cull as He Prepares to Launch Into Soaraway Blockbuster 'Top Gun 3'
"I want people on set who are as fired up as I am," Tom Cruise has told his business partners about his upcoming Top Gun threequel.
The relentless Hollywood veteran, 63, is brutally shaking up his usual cast for the franchise as a result of his latest drive to bring in more millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And it involves a cull of some very familiar big-screen faces – while elevating others as Cruise gears up to launch Top Gun 3.
Trimming The Cast
The Rain Man actor, whose career spans over four decades with other iconic hits including Mission: Impossible and Jerry Maguire, remains one of cinema's biggest draws.
Yet behind the scenes of his latest project, insiders reveal tensions are simmering within his so-called "new boys club."
As he prepares to bring back Maverick, Cruise is reportedly trimming the supporting cast, favoring those who share his passion and work ethic.
A high-level showbiz source said: "There's a subtle but real frustration among some actors who feel overlooked, yet no one is speaking out publicly because Tom wields enormous influence."
"Only about half of the main supporting cast from Maverick will be back for Top Gun 3, which is exactly how Tom prefers it."
The insider added: "While the official line is about keeping the cast dynamic and new, it's clear that Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly weren't fully invested. Ed didn't have a great time on set, and Jennifer – despite her Oscar and demanding home life — came across as disengaged in her role as Maverick's romantic partner."
According to the insider, Cruise demands "total commitment" from his team.
They said: "With Tom, there's no tolerance for egos or pushback. If you didn't fully buy into the Maverick mindset, you're quietly edged out."
He's intensely loyal to those who return that loyalty, but he has no hesitation cutting people loose if they don't match the "Top Gun family" energy.
"Jennifer handled herself professionally but remained somewhat aloof — she never really embraced the military team spirit, and Tom noticed. Ed had some creative conflicts, and that didn't sit well with Tom. In contrast, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell are firmly part of Tom's trusted circle."
Hamm, 52, who has had a varied career since Mad Men, and Powell, 33, a rising star, reportedly "absolutely loved" making Maverick and developed strong bonds with Cruise.
The source said: "They see Tom as a mentor figure – almost like a coach. Miles Teller is part of that circle too, though he hasn't officially signed on yet because of his packed schedule."
"Jon, Glen, and probably Miles are in the clear because they respect Tom's drive and get that he's the one steering the ship."
"Glen, in particular, is seen as a protégé – Tom recognizes a younger version of himself in him and has been quietly guiding him behind the scenes."
Since the original Top Gun premiered in 1986, the film has established Cruise as a bona fide leading man and sex symbol. Now into his early-60s, he remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, with films that have collectively grossed more than $13billion worldwide.
A True Action Star
Despite controversies surrounding his personal life – including three divorces, complex relationships with his children Isabella, 32, Connor, 30, and Suri, 19, and his high-profile role in the Church of Scientology – Cruise's image as an action hero who performs his own stunts remains untarnished.
It's clearer than ever Cruise demands complete control over every aspect of his films.
A source said: "This third Top Gun is all about Tom — he's firmly in the driver's seat. Everyone else understands they're just along for the ride, and that's precisely how Tom prefers it."
Following the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which grossed nearly $1.5billion globally and ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film in the US, expectations are sky-high.
An insider added: "The storyline for the next film is already set. They're targeting a late 2026 start for filming, and Tom is already heavily involved in the prep, even as the script continues to be refined.
"He's involved in every aspect – casting, production, even direction. This project is his passion."