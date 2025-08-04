EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tom Cruise's Cruel Actors' Cull as He Prepares to Launch Into Soaraway Blockbuster 'Top Gun 3'

"I want people on set who are as fired up as I am," Tom Cruise has told his business partners about his upcoming Top Gun threequel.

The relentless Hollywood veteran, 63, is brutally shaking up his usual cast for the franchise as a result of his latest drive to bring in more millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And it involves a cull of some very familiar big-screen faces – while elevating others as Cruise gears up to launch Top Gun 3.